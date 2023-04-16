Ramadan Deal Sees More Than 350 Yemenis Liberated from Saudi Prisons

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 15, 2023

A flight carrying Yemeni detainees from Saudi Arabia on Saturday heading for Yemen’s capital Sanaa has arrived as part of a large-scale, multi-day exchange that comes as peace talks have raised hopes for an end to Yemen’s eight-year-old war.

On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and the Houthi-held capital, reuniting with their families ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Among those freed were Yemen’s former defense minister and the brother of the ex-president.

شاهد | أجمل وأعظم اللقطات لوصول الأسرى الأبطال ،ولحظات أستقبالهم في مطار صنعاء رسمياً وشعبياً .#تبادل_الاسرى#لن_نترك_أسرانا pic.twitter.com/pnO1mZalzL — د.مهران السوديDr.mahran.M.A (@Mahran13271727) April 15, 2023

On Saturday, at least three buses took the prisoners to the airport in Abha. Wheelchairs were positioned near the buses to take some of the prisoners to the plane. The ICRC has planned three flights for Saturday between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Details on the Batch

The first plane of the second batch of liberated prisoners arrived at Sana’a International Airport, carrying more than 125 prisoners, amid a popular and official reception. Then, the second plane arrived from the Mocha area, carrying 44 liberated prisoners. The flight departed before 9 am (0600 GMT) from the southern Saudi city of Abha. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) ICRC has said that nearly 900 detainees are expected to be released as part of the operation.

According to Majid Fadail, spokesman for the government delegation negotiating the exchange, sixteen Saudis and three Sudanese were expected to be transferred from Sanaa to Riyadh on Saturday.

In addition, 100 Houthis were due to be flown on three flights to Sanaa from Mokha on the Red Sea coast, a town held by the coalition-backed government.

The head of the Yemeni Prisoners Affairs Committee, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, also stated that a plane carrying over 100 prisoners was coming from Abha Airport in Khamis Mushait, with three flights on board planes belonging to the International Red Cross that will transport prisoners from Khamis Mushait and Al-Mokha. He mentioned that 15 Saudi captives, two Sudanese captives, and two mercenaries would be transferred to Saudi Arabia in this exchange batch. Al-Murtada expressed Sanaa’s willingness to enter into a comprehensive deal to exchange all for all and promised all families of remaining prisoners in the enemy’s prisons that they will continue their efforts until all prisoners are liberated.

Al-Murtada expressed Sanaa’s willingness to enter into a comprehensive deal to exchange all for all and promised all families of remaining prisoners in the enemy’s prisons that they will continue their efforts until all prisoners are liberated.

Confidence-Building Measure

The prisoner exchange is a confidence-building measure coinciding with an intense diplomatic push to end Yemen’s war, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths due to violence, food insecurity, and lack of access to healthcare.

“The exchange process is a great message sent by the Yemeni leadership that it is from the people and for the people, according to Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic in Yemen,” Hassan Sharaf al-Din, in a statement to Al-Masirah TV.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia, the Emirates (UAE), and the mercenaries were involved in the aggression and could not evade the consequences of this war.

In recent developments concerning Yemen’s ongoing conflict, a top Yemeni official clarified that the negotiation to end the aggression and occupation and lift the blockade is solely between Sanaa and the “countries of aggression.” Furthermore, any political solution that follows will be an internal matter handled by Yemenis themselves.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, visited Sanaa, where he stated that his purpose was to consolidate the current armistice, establish a ceasefire, back a prisoner swap deal, and discuss the means of dialogue between various Yemeni political groups. His ultimate goal is to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.

For years, Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody conflict that has caused untold suffering for its people. With multiple factions vying for control, the country has been divided along political and religious lines, and the violence has only intensified. The blockade by the Saudi coalition has worsened the situation, leading to a humanitarian crisis and famine.

Despite international calls for peace, the conflict has persisted with no clear end in sight. It remains to be seen if these recent diplomatic efforts will lead to any tangible progress towards ending the crisis in Yemen. However, with both sides engaging in dialogue, there is hope that a solution can be reached that will bring lasting peace and prosperity to the war-torn nation.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed in his Al-Quds Day speech on Friday the Saudi-Yemeni deal, emphasizing that Yemen, “which we have supported since the beginning of the war in 2015, is witnessing positive developments pertaining the peace talks,” noting that this would leave positive effects on the axis of resistance, Palestine and Al-Quds.

الأمين العام لحزب الله سماحة السيد حسن نصرالله معلقاً على عملية تبادل الأسرى:

ما يشهده اليمن تطور إيجابي والسعودية طرف أساسي في العدوان وهم من يجب أن يقدموا التبريرات.#لن_نترك_أسرانا pic.twitter.com/byuXj6A2m7 — أمين أحمد حيان Ameen Hayyan (@ameanhayan) April 14, 2023

Source: Al-Manar English Website

