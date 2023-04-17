Special Video Report: Is Israel Losing the War?

Posted on April 17, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

April 10, 2023

Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo examine Lapid’s statements. (Image: Screenshot)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following a security briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel’s opposition, Yair Lapid, said that he “entered the meeting worried and left more worried”.

Lapid also said that Israel is “losing its deterrence” and was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying that the United States, in fact, the whole world, is turning against Israel.

Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo examine Lapid’s statements as published in The Times of Israel and other Israeli media.

In the video analysis below, Baroud and Rubeo provide the real reasons why Lapid made such unprecedented comments. 

(The Palestine Chronicle Staff)

