Two Israelis Hurt in Al-Quds Shooting after Mass Crowds Mark Laylat Al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 18, 2023

Israeli occupation police at the scene of shooting at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Al-Quds (Tuesday, April18, 2023).

Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Tuesday, hours after tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers marked Laylat Al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying Israeli restrictions.

Israeli occupation police and medics said two Israeli men were shot and wounded in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

BREAKING: Two colonial Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting operation this morning in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/ALrpoguuEj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 18, 2023

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics treated the two Israelis, aged 50 and 48, at the scene in moderate condition and took them to hospitals in Tel Aviv.

Occupation police said officers were at the scene, on the so-called Pierre Van Paassen Street, investigating the shooting and searching for the attacker, who fled.

The weapon apparently used in the attack, a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, was found by officers nearby, Israeli police said.

A makeshift ‘Carlo’ submachine gun suspected to have been used in the shooting.

Surveillance camera footage of the attack showed the gunman approaching the victims’ car and opening fire from close range, before fleeing, The Times of Israeli reported.

Following the shooting, Palestinian media reported that occupation forces raided several homes and a mosque in the Sheikh Jarrah, as they were looking for the shooter.

Israeli occupation forces conduct an intensive search and raid the #Palestinian homes in the occupied Jerusalem’s neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah after two Israeli settlers were shot and injured earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/oJpPi2UcxI — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) April 18, 2023

Laylat Al-Qadr Commemoration

Earlier, over 280,000 worshipers marked the 27th night of Ramadan, referred to by Palestinians as Laylat Al-Qadr, at the third holiest site in Islam.

Palestinians between the ages of 45 and 55 who have a valid permit were allowed to pray at the holy compound.

On the 27th night of Ramadan, over a quarter million Palestinian worshippers are staying all night at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to observe Laylatul-Qadr, defying Israel's restrictions and creating a remarkable scene. pic.twitter.com/kaTEROyeIZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 17, 2023

Worshipers were able to make it to Al-Quds from all over Palestine and the occupied territories despite Israeli obstructions.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: IOF, Laylat Al-Qadr, Palestinian media, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, Sheikh Jarrah, Ziomedia |