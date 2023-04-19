Two Israelis Hurt in Al-Quds Shooting after Mass Crowds Mark Laylat Al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa

Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Tuesday, hours after tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers marked Laylat Al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying Israeli restrictions.
Israeli occupation police and medics said two Israeli men were shot and wounded in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics treated the two Israelis, aged 50 and 48, at the scene in moderate condition and took them to hospitals in Tel Aviv.
Occupation police said officers were at the scene, on the so-called Pierre Van Paassen Street, investigating the shooting and searching for the attacker, who fled.
The weapon apparently used in the attack, a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, was found by officers nearby, Israeli police said.
Surveillance camera footage of the attack showed the gunman approaching the victims’ car and opening fire from close range, before fleeing, The Times of Israeli reported.
Following the shooting, Palestinian media reported that occupation forces raided several homes and a mosque in the Sheikh Jarrah, as they were looking for the shooter.
Laylat Al-Qadr Commemoration
Earlier, over 280,000 worshipers marked the 27th night of Ramadan, referred to by Palestinians as Laylat Al-Qadr, at the third holiest site in Islam.
Palestinians between the ages of 45 and 55 who have a valid permit were allowed to pray at the holy compound.
Worshipers were able to make it to Al-Quds from all over Palestine and the occupied territories despite Israeli obstructions.
Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
