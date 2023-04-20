‘Israel’ Will Face Five-Front War: Former Military Ombudsman

The former Israeli military ombudsman, Isaac Brick, warned the Zionist public of an “inevitable” five-front war that would be destructive for the occupation entity.
Brick indicated that, during the upcoming war, Hezbollah forces will control the Israeli settlements in northern Palestine, the Syrian army and allying groups will use sophisticated weapons to fight in Golan, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters will advance into the occupied territories, thousands of gunmen in West Bank will open fire at the Israelis, and the Palestinians in the lands occupied in 1948 will use their 400 thousand guns to clash with the Zionists.
The Zionist ombudsman noted that the occupation entity will face around 3500 missiles and drones during the upcoming war, warning that some of the rockets will accurately hit key targets in ‘Israel’, including Gush Dan.
Brick acknowledged that the Israeli air force will not be able to deal with the missile fire at its airports, adding that the Iron Dome will also fail to intercept the precision-guided missiles.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
