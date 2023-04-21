We must prepare for multi-front war: Israeli security minister

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 20, 2023

Israeli security minister Yoav Gallant noted that Iran’s centrality in the resistance axis emboldens the different resistance parties to initiate operations against “Israel”.

An Israeli soldier walks next to a tank on the Gaza front area in southern occupied Palestine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 (AP Photo)

Israeli security minister Yoav Gallant warned of a strategic change in the type of external threats facing the occupation that would change from single-front limited conflicts and would rather be on multi-front large-scale escalations, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

“This is the end of the era of limited conflicts,” Gallant told reporters in a briefing. “We are facing a new security era in which there may be a real threat to all arenas at the same time”.

“We operated for years under the assumption that limited conflicts could be managed, but that is a phenomenon that is disappearing. Today, there is a noticeable phenomenon of the convergence of the arenas,” Gallant said referring to the security escalation earlier this month; whereby salvos of missiles were fired from Gaza, then Lebanon, and then Syria; an incursion by a drone launched from Syria; clashes at Al-Aqsa in Al-Quds; and individual operations conducted from within the occupied territories.

“Iran is the driving force in the convergence of the arenas. It transfers resources, ideology, knowledge, and training to its proxies,” Gallant said, referring to the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements.

Gallant noted that Iran’s centrality in the resistance axis emboldens the different resistance parties to initiate operations against “Israel”.

“The increasing dependence [of the Resistance Axis parties] on Iran leads them to step over the boundaries and become more brazen,” Gallant said.

In addition to the resistance network with Iran as its focal point, Gallant claimed that the Islamic Republic is today closer to developing a nuclear weapon than ever before, despite Iran never showing such intentions.

“In the face of this threat, we must act in one of two ways: military action or a credible military threat,” he said.

“Israel” has been warmongering against Iran for years now by trying to prompt the US towards a military intervention under the alleged pretext of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. In light of the dead end reached by the JCPOA negotiations, what “Israel” perceives as an exhaustion of the diplomatic route, the Israeli occupation forces have reportedly been preparing for a military intervention against Iran.

“Iran feels increasing self-confidence. In its view, the West is deterred and lacks effective tools against it,” Gallant said.

“While Israel is busy dealing with Iran’s proxies, Iran is getting stronger economically and militarily and this gives it room for action. This is something that should keep the whole world, and Israel, awake at night.”

Gallant emphasized that “Israel” is ramping up its offensives against the Resistance Axis.

“We will not allow Iran to establish an Iranian army in Syria, we will not allow the Golan Heights to become Lebanon, and we will not allow Syrian territory to be a springboard for advanced weapons heading to Lebanon.”

“We are working on all this at a large scale. Since I took office, in the first quarter of 2023 we doubled the rate of attacks in Syria,” Gallant announced, adding that the Israelis have been “systematically attacking” what he described as “intelligence and military capabilities”.

