8 Israelis Injured in Car-Ramming Attack in Occupied Al-Quds: Video

Eight Israeli settlers were injured in a car ramming attack carried out by Palestinians on Monday in Jaffa area in occupied Al-Quds.
Zionist media reported that one of the injuries was critical, noting that the incident occurred 200 meters away from a ceremony held on the anniversary of the dead Israeli soldiers where PM Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech.
The Israeli army’s radio announced that the occupation’s military units opened fire at three Palestinians and killed the attacker, adding that reinforcements were sent to the scene of the attack.
Netanyahu said that the operation underlines the agonies of the Israelis, adding that such attacks are aimed at obliterating ‘Israel’.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
