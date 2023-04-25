Coverage| Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian in West Bank Raid, Arrests Jordanian MP

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 24, 2023

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian young man and injured several others in a brutal raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho on Monday, hours after occupation authorities arrested a Jordanian member of parliament over alleged “smuggling of arms and gold” into the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media initially said that four Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupation forces raided Aqabat Jabr camp, prompting clashes with residents.

BREAKING|| Palestinian youth Solaiman Ayish was just shot and killed by Israeli occupation live ammunition during a military raid into Aqabat Jaber in #Jericho, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/jWHN3VI2IT — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) April 24, 2023

Other raids were also reported by Palestinian media in Nablus and Jenin, where a number of Palestinians were arrested by IOF.

The moment when a Palestinian man was arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers from his home last night in the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/58FmU0imnG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 24, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli occupation authorities held and interrogated Imad al-Adwan, a member of Jordan’s parliament who had crossed a main border crossing along the Jordan River by car, Sinan Majali, a Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a statement to state media.

“Israel” detains Jordanian MP

“The ministry and all relevant agencies in the kingdom are working to ascertain the details of this issue and address it as quickly as possible,” Majali said.

Al-Adwan had been arrested “for interrogation in a case concerning alleged smuggling of quantities of weapons and gold”, he said.

Al-Adwan, 35, is a member of the Jordanian parliament’s Palestine Committee.

Israeli media reported that he was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) border crossing in the occupied West Bank. There has been no official comment from Israeli occupation authorities on al-Adwan’s arrest.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

