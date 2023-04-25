Local, International Circumstances Paving Frangiyeh Way to Baabda Palace: Breakthrough Closer

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 24, 2023

Head of Marada Movement Suleiman Frangiyeh

Mohammad Salami

The Lebanese political deadlock, represented by the presidential vacuum and the absence of the effective government as well as their repercussions and reverberations, may witness an imminent breakthrough in accordance with the given reports.

Since the end of the term of president Michel Aoun on October 31, 2022, the Lebanese parliament has failed to elect a new president due to the insistence of some blocs on voting for confrontational candidates away from the national consensus.

Baabda Palace

However, the national duo-Hezbollah and Amal Movement- announced clearly their support to Head of Marada Movement Suleiman Frangiyeh for presidency. This nomination has formed a serious endeavor to end the presidential vacuum due to Frangiyeh’s down-to-earth and moderate character, on one hand, and frustrated the other blocs attempts to push the Lebanese politics into chaos.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated on Sunday, April 24, that Frangiyeh has secured a balancing number of votes amid the failure of the so-called opposition blocs to agree on one candidate. His eminence urged the various blocs to support the serious candidate who has secured the highest number of votes.

For his part, Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine warned against the procrastination in approving and implementing a salvation plan, stressing that what is offered to the other team may not be offered later.

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine during interview with Al-Manar (August 14, 2022).

Meanwhile, it was remarkable how KSA’s state-run newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat reported senior sources in the French capital Paris as saying that France is still insisting on supporting Frangiyeh for presidency and Nawwaf Salam for premiership and that Paris rejects any other suggestion in this regard.

It is worth noting that Paris hosted Frangiyeh and other Lebanese politicians in the context of its endeavor to help the Lebanese parties reach a political deal in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

Over those updates, the Lebanese Forces militia’s chief Samir Geagea appeared grim and disappointed in a televised interview. Geagea failed to present any plausible reason for rejecting the nomination of Frangiyeh, disregarding all the local and foreign updates pertaining the presidential elections.

Head of Marada Movement Suleiman Frangieh

Accordingly, Head of Marada Movement is scheduled to have a televised appearance during the few coming days in order to announce his presidential program amid the ongoing crises plaguing Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Geagea, KSA, Leb Presidential elections, LF, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Naim Qasem, Suleiman Frangieh |