New Israeli Settlements to Split Jerusalem from Bethlehem

April 20 2023

According to Israeli NGO Ir Amim, the project aims to undermine the prospect of Palestinian statehood

By News Desk

Israel has launched a new plan to expand construction in the Givat Hamatos settlement in occupied east Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood, aimed at severing communication between the holy city and the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Al-Quds newspaper reported on 20 April.

According to the Ir Amim organization – an Israeli NGO which works to make Jerusalem “a more equitable and sustainable city” for both Israelis and Palestinians – Israel seeks to expand building rights to increase the number of housing units in Givat Hamatos.

This will “permanently cut off Palestinian geographical contiguity between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem” and particularly, will “prevent the linking of Beit Safafa to any future Palestinian state,” Ir Amim said, representing Israel’s continuous obstruction of any prospect for a two-state solution.

“The … plan was approved a decade ago, and the settlement contains 2,610 housing units. Tenders for the construction of 1,200 of the aforementioned units were published three years ago, but today, extensive work is underway on the land in order to extend the infrastructure. This is … to prepare the ground for future Jewish construction in the neighborhood,” it added.

Israel has also been working on expanding the Givat Shaked settlement. Just yesterday, 700 new units for Givat Shaked were approved by the Israeli Jerusalem municipality.

The plan is a violation of international regulations regarding the illegal expansion of Israeli settlements and has also been criticized by Israel’s left-wing for “cutting off development options for Arab residents” in Beit Safafa.

“Givat Shaked will be located on the last remaining plot of land on which Beit Safafa could develop, given that the crowded Palestinian neighborhood is hemmed in on almost all sides,” The Times of Israel cited the Peace Now settlement watchdog as saying last year.

The Al-Quds newspaper report comes a day after it was reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Transportation Minister Miri Regev plan to allocate billions of shekels (over $1 billion) to settlement expansion in West Bank and Jerusalem.

This comes despite recent pledges made by Israel at a summit in Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh, where it vowed to “stop discussion of any new settlement [housing] units for 4 months and to stop authorization of any outposts for 6 months.”



