Iran’s Amirabdollahian on Lebanon Border with Palestine: Hezbollah Proved ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Understand but Rhetoric of Power

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 28, 2023

Iranian foreign minister Hussein Amirabdollahian on Lebanon border eying Occupied Palestine

The Iranian foreign minister Hussein Amirabdollahian visited the Lebanese southern town of Maroun Al-Ras, overlooking the border area with the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two members of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hasan Fadlallah and Hasan Ezeddine, in addition to a host of municipal and social figures welcomed the Iranian top diplomat.

Planting an olive tree in Iran’s Park in the town, Amirabdollahian reiterated the Iranian support to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

“We are here in the border town of Maroun Al-Ras to announce again and loudly that we support the Resistance in Lebanon against the Zionist occupation,” Amirabdollahian said.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has proved that the Zionist entity does not understand but the rhetoric of power.”

The Middle East has started a stage of collaboration, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that the future of the regional states is bright.

All the developments in the region will lead to the isolation and collapse of the Zionist entity, Amirabdollahian affirmed.

Iranian foreign minister Hussein Amirabdollahian

In turn, MP Hasan Fadlallah thanked the Iranian minister for his country’s renewed power offers to Lebanon, calling on the Lebanon authorities to respond positively to the Iranian initiatives.

Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir-Abdollahian: Regional Developments Discussed

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Lebanese party’s Media Relations Office announced on Friday.

Sayyed Nasrallah and the visiting Iranian FM discussed latest developments in the region including the Saud-Iranian deal and its regional repercussions, a statement by the Media Relations Office read.

The two also tackled latest events in Lebanon and occupied Palestine, the statement added, noting that Iranian Ambassador in Beirut Mujtaba Amani was present at the meeting.

Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in a meeting with Iranian FM Hussein Amirabdollahian (Friday, April 28, 2023).

Amirabdollahian Meets Nakhallah

Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh says that the Israeli regime is on the path of decline and destruction.

Al-Nakhaleh made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, the recent Zionists’ attacks, and the resistance of the Palestinians against the Israeli regime forces.

Referring to the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of unification of Palestinian groups as well as the unity of Muslim governments and nations in supporting the Palestinian nation and taking effective and deterrent measures against the aggressive actions of the Zionists against the Palestinians and Islamic holy places.

Al-Nakhaleh, for his part, hailed the political support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine in regional and international forums, adding that the Palestinian Resistance groups are in their best position now.

Amirabdollahian also held a phone call with Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar, reiterating the Iranian support to the Palestinian people and Resistance.

For his part, Al-Sinwar hailed the Iranian support, underlining the importance of the regional reconciliations reached by the Iranian diplomacy.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Beirut on Wednesday. He held several meetings with Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati, Speaker Nabih Berri and FM Abdallah Bou Habib.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Iran, Palestine | Tagged: Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran-Saudi Deal, Maroun al-Ras, MP Hasan Fadlallah, Palestinian Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah, The Zio-temporary entity, Yahya Sinwar, Ziad Nakhala |