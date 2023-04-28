Second Blast Rocks Same Residential Apartment in Dahiyeh: Al-Manar Website Sources Tell Whole Story

On Thursday at 17:15, a heavy blast rocked an apartment in Jamous area, Beirut’s southern suburb, killing one woman and causing a bast damage.
The same apartment witnessed an explosion on March 27, 2023, when the Lebanese army intelligence units arrested a traitor (M. Al-Ghoul) involved in preparing explosives to be used in coordination with foreign sides.
Al-Manar Website sources indicated that the Lebanese military intelligence had interrogated the traitor’s mother and inspected the whole apartment before handing it to the family two days for today’s explosion.
After the second explosion occurred, the traitor’s mother was not injured, according to Al-Manar Website sources which added that his aunt was killed and an unknown man was injured.
Al-Manar sources added that the Lebanese army intelligence will interrogate the mother and the unknown man in order to determine the source of the explosives detonated today.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
