Israeli Oppression in W. Bank Continues as Concerns over Khader Adnan’s Health Mount

April 30, 2023

Israeli occupation troops during a raid in the West Bank (October 3, 2022 / photo by The Times of Israel).

Israeli occupation forces launched overnight several raids and arrest campaign in areas across the West Bank, as Zionist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Clashes erupted in Tulkarm, with the Islamic Jihad’s Tulkarm Battalion announcing its fighters repelled an Israeli raid I the town.

Other clashes were also reported near Jericho and in Al-Khalil (Hebron), Shuafat and Salfit, Palestinian media reported.

In Pictures: For the second week in a row, the Israeli occupation forces continue to impose a suffocating, unjustified siege on the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank.



Credit: Suleiman Abu Srour pic.twitter.com/yVyrkOhk9N — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 30, 2023

On the other hand, Zionist settlers, backed by occupation forces, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed provocative Jewish prayers at the holy compound. Extremist Israeli rabbi Yehudah Glick was leading the settlers.

Led by extremist Israeli rabbi Yehudah Glick, a group of colonial Israeli settlers break into the courtyards of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, this morning. pic.twitter.com/AhxjlsACxr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 30, 2023

Khader Adnan in Danger

Meanwhile, concerns over deteriorating health of hunger strike Sheikh Khader Adnan have been mounting with family warning that the Palestinian prisoner could die at any moment.

Adnan, 44, has been on hunger strike for 85 consecutive days in a row, in protest against his continued arbitrary detention.

Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan who is on a hunger strike since February 5, 2023.

His family said that he currently suffers from extremely difficult health conditions, wife Randa Moussa expected his death at any moment saying her husband was going through a phase of extreme danger due to the continuous hunger strike and the difficult detention conditions.

On Saturday, Moussa pleaded to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to have his say on the case of her husband.

Moussa was denied access of Adnan’s trial in Ofer Military court last Thursday, as the occupation court adjourned the session till Sunday.

Thursday’s trial session lasted only minutes, and was postponed to next Sunday, but without Adnan being able to attend the court from his place of detention in the Ramla prison clinic via video call, as happened in previous sessions, according to Moussa.

Randa Moussa, wife of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Moussa expressed concern over her husbadn’s health condition, saying she was prevented from seeing her husband even via video call.

“What happened in the hall suggests that he’s falling apart, as the occupation does not want the family to see his health condition and talk about him on media, as I did after the hearing that was held last week, in the Salem Court in the northern West Bank, during which Adnan fainted four times.”

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

