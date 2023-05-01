Sudan Fighting Continues Despite Truce Extension

Air strikes pounded Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on Sunday despite an announcement by the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to extend a humanitarian truce for 72 hours.
Both sides said a formal ceasefire agreement that was due to expire at midnight on Sunday would be extended for a further 72 hours, in a move the RSF said was “in response to international, regional and local calls”.
“In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours as of midnight Sunday, in order to open humanitarian corridors, facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, and enable them to fulfill their needs and reach safe areas,” the RSF said in a statement.
The army said it hoped what it called the “rebels” would abide by the deal, but it believed they had intended to keep up attacks. The parties have kept fighting through a series of ceasefires secured by mediators including the United States.
At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in fighting since April 15, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.
Army commander Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, are vying for power – and disagree in particular about plans to include the RSF into the army.
The generals agreed a humanitarian truce after intensive diplomatic efforts by neighbouring countries, the US, UK and UN. It was extended, but did not hold.
However, it remains unclear on what they will do in the next stage of the deal arrived at with US and Saudi mediation, according to the army.
A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary force regarding the RSF integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan’s transition agreement with political groups.
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Reblogged this on penelopap.