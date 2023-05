Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 2, 2023

Few hours after martyrdom of Palstinian hunger striker Sheikh Khader Adnan in Israeli jail, political cartoonist Carlos Lattouf shared a cartoon of the Palestinian prisoner on his Twitter account, with a caption: “Rest in power.”

