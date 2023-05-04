Russia Warns Ukraine of Retaliatory Measures Following Drone Attack on Kremlin (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3, 2023

Moscow will be ready to respond to Kiev’s attempt to carry out a drone attack on the Kremlin whenever and wherever it sees fit, the Russian presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, “last night, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles.”

The Kremlin noted that it was “a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests.”

The following video shows the moment of the drone attack:

State Duma Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the US and the EU by providing financial and military assistance to the Zelensky regime, become sponsors and accomplices of nuclear terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not harmed in an overnight drone strike on the Kremlin, his press service announced on Wednesday.

“As a result of this terrorist act, the President of the Russian Federation was not injured. His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual,” the message said.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the head of state was not in the Kremlin during what he described as a Ukrainian UAV attack on Tuesday night. He noted that President Putin is currently working from his residence near Moscow.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites

Related Videos

Video: Ukraine strikes the Kremlin with drones and Zelensky escapes to Finland

Russia threatens Ukraine to respond, Kiev denies the attack, and America is investigating – East News



The Kremlin was hit and Putin’s office was targeted to assassinate him, and Russia threatens to take revenge on Ukraine

Zelensky crying over Putin’s revenge and asking for forgiveness. Putin orders the strike on Zelensky’s hideout and vows America to respond militarily.

Drone to assassinate Putin

Related news

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: EU, Putin, Russia, USA | Tagged: American terrorism, Kiev Nazi Regime |