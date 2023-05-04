The Martyred Son – A Poem

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 4, 2023

Palestinian prisoner and political leader Khader Adnan. (Photo: via Wikipedia)

– Hassen Lorgat has worked in trade union movement, civic associations, and anti apartheid sports movement led by the South African Council on Sports (SACOS) as well as NGOs for the past while. He is active with the SA BDS Coalition. He is currently the manager of Policy and Advocacy for the Bench Marks Foundation.

By Hassen Lorgat

The Palestinian Prisoners Society broke the news today

“the Israeli occupation assassinated Sheikh Khader Adnan”

The Physicians for Human Rights and all of Palestinians agreed

Ben Gvir and the rest of the occupiers have blood on their hands

Palestinians from all sides

greeted the news with a general strike

The humble baker’s son from Arraba village near Jenin is no more

Long Live Khader Adnan

His parents must have known

when they added his name to theirs

Khader

means “power”

preordained to serve

Adnan

the “one who settles for a long time in a place”

“paradise”

His torturers lived in fear of the learned Sheikh

And for years he has been the thorn in their flesh

This year, with jackbooths rising higher than ever

They refused to set him free

Hoping that this will soon blow over

And we will never forget

But they were wrong

Even those lackeys of global power CNN, Fox, BBC, The Washington Post and even the NYTimes

All reported the martyrdom of Khader Adnan: 87 days on hunger strike

Now on his way to meet his Maker

They had to admit

That it was Islamic Jihad

That began these rolling hunger strikes

That struck the racists at the core of their being

Administrative detention

Like Israel, is a crime against humanity

A thousand today languish in jails without charge or trial

In the only “democracy” of the Middle East

Martyred son of Palestine

Jannat is waiting for you

And so are your other fallen comrades

The over 237 others since the second great Nakba of ‘67

And the thousands who are mowed down every day in the occupied lands

The whole world is watching

As the disgraced jailers find no place to hide

Your struggle is our monument

We must like you, demand a world without jails

The blood of the Palestinian martyrs

Continues to water the lust for freedom

A simple freedom denied you

Venceremos

Amandla

Victory is certain

Until victory

