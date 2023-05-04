The Martyred Son – A Poem

Posted on May 4, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

May 4, 2023 

Palestinian prisoner and political leader Khader Adnan. (Photo: via Wikipedia)
– Hassen Lorgat has worked in trade union movement, civic associations, and anti apartheid sports movement led by the South African Council on Sports (SACOS) as well as NGOs for the past while. He is active with the SA BDS Coalition. He is currently the manager of Policy and Advocacy for the Bench Marks Foundation.

By Hassen Lorgat

The Palestinian Prisoners Society broke the news today
“the Israeli occupation assassinated Sheikh Khader Adnan”

The Physicians for Human Rights and all of Palestinians agreed
Ben Gvir and the rest of the occupiers have blood on their hands

Palestinians from all sides
greeted the news with a general strike

The humble baker’s son from Arraba village near Jenin is no more
Long Live Khader Adnan

His parents must have known
when they added his name to theirs

Khader
means “power”
preordained to serve

Adnan
the “one who settles for a long time in a place”
“paradise”

His torturers lived in fear of the learned Sheikh
And for years he has been the thorn in their flesh

This year, with jackbooths rising higher than ever
They refused to set him free
Hoping that this will soon blow over
And we will never forget

But they were wrong
Even those lackeys of global power CNN, Fox, BBC, The Washington Post and even the NYTimes
All reported the martyrdom of Khader Adnan: 87 days on hunger strike
Now on his way to meet his Maker

They had to admit
That it was Islamic Jihad
That began these rolling hunger strikes
That struck the racists at the core of their being

Administrative detention
Like Israel, is a crime against humanity
A thousand today languish in jails without charge or trial
In the only “democracy” of the Middle East

Martyred son of Palestine
Jannat is waiting for you
And so are your other fallen comrades
The over 237 others since the second great Nakba of ‘67
And the thousands who are mowed down every day in the occupied lands

The whole world is watching
As the disgraced jailers find no place to hide

Your struggle is our monument
We must like you, demand a world without jails

The blood of the Palestinian martyrs
Continues to water the lust for freedom
A simple freedom denied you

Venceremos
Amandla
Victory is certain

Until victory

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 5, 2023 at 12:09 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

