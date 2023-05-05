Sayyed Raisi Leads Prayer at Sayyeda Zeinab (A.S.) Holy Shrine: Exclusive Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 4, 2023

During his visit to Sayyeda Zeinab (A.S.) Holy Shrine in Damascus Countryside, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi led the worshippers’ prayer.

The Iranian president also visited the Holy Shrine of Sayyeda Roqayya (A.S.) in Damascus.

President Raisi stressed that Syria managed to emerge victorious from the 12-year terrorist war, adding that the Islamic Republic will support Syria during the reconstruction stage just it did during the hard times.

Addressing a public ceremony held on Wednesday at Sayyeda Zeinab (A.S.) Holy Shrine in Damascus Countryside, Sayyed Raisi said that the meeting is aimed at celebrating the victory over terror and thank Holy God for this bless.

The Iranian President maintained that the relation between Iran and Syria is popularly emotional and governmentally strategic.

The acts of resistance in Palestine and the whole region against the Israeli enemy led to changing the circumstances in favor of the axis of resistance, according to Sayyed Raisi who added that Iran will keep supporting the Resistance groups in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

Sayyed Raisi also highlighted the role of the Palestinian resistance fighters in liberating Al-Quds, saying that they can take the initiative.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Syria | Tagged: Armed resistance, Damascus, Ebrahim Raeisi, Occupied Alquds, Palestinian Resistance, Sayyeda Roqayya Shrine, Sayyeda Zeinab, Syrian victory |