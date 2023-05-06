Assad holds talks with Raisi prior to his departure from Damascus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 5, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Syrian and Iranian presidents emphasize actions needed to revive agreements that were signed during the Iranian President’s visit to Damascus.

President Bashar Al-Assad during his talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad held a session of talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi prior to his departure from Damascus.

During the talks, the two presidents emphasized actions needed to revive agreements that were signed during the Iranian President’s visit in order to boost the relationship between the two countries and their peoples.

The memorandum includes cooperation agreements regarding railway construction, agriculture, oil, and mutual recognition of maritime certificates. The signing of the MoU took place during #Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's reception of his #Iranian counterpart in #Damascus. pic.twitter.com/DWndPz7by5 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 3, 2023

Al-Assad and Raisi also tackled the process needed to establish a joint bank to support economic activities and addressed the economic steps that would be worked on during the next phase in the power, energy, and tourism sectors among others.

Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday on an official visit, marking the first trip to the Arab country by an Iranian President in over 10 years.

#Iranian President Ebrahim #Raisi had a warm welcome as he arrived in Damascus to meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. Raisi is the first Iranian President to visit #Syria since 2011. pic.twitter.com/41MDCGiq6g — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 3, 2023

The Iranian President held talks with his Syrian counterpart and also met with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Read next: Exclusive interview with Raisi: Iran ready to join BRICS

Syria can turn sanctions into opportunities

On Thursday, Raisi confirmed that a number of agreements were made during the recent meeting with Al-Assad, noting that 15 documents were signed to facilitate all required procedures and open a new page in relations between the two countries.

During a forum of businessmen in Damascus, Raisi said that “the Iranian people and Iranian officials always stand by the Syrian people,” adding that “the volume of trade exchange between the two countries does not amount to the volume of political relations between us, and therefore the volume of exchange must be expanded in a way that is more reflective of our relations.”

He indicated that “the will of the two governments is to expand economic relations” and cooperation in all fields.

Addressing the businessmen, Raisi said, “It is important that your [merchants] will is to exert economic efforts so that the conditions of both our nations change for the better.”

“Iran has turned the sanctions imposed on it into opportunities,” he added, noting that it is also possible for Syria to turn sanctions into opportunities.

The Iranian president pointed out that “this visit will constitute a positive and good turning point for the development of relations between the two countries,” adding, “You will see the impact of this visit on the economic relations between the two countries and the region as a whole.”

Read next: Iran, Syria rapprochement highlights decline in US regional influence

