Hezbollah May Never Compromise with Choosing Lebanon President: MP Raad

Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, indicated that the enemy is interfering in all the Lebanese political, security, economic, judicial, educational and social affairs and planning to impose on the country the programs which serve its interests.
Addressing a mourning service in Sidon, MP Raad pointed out the proposed foreign investments are aimed at making huge profits at the expense of the Lebanese youths’ efforts and sacrifices, reiterating that the current crisis is plotted to punish the Lebanese people for frustrating the enemy’s scheme.
MP Raad called on the various Lebanese blocs to agree on the fittest candidate for presidency, noting that some blocs are asking Hezbollah to relinquish its candidate in order to impose their own candidates.
MP Raad wondered how those, who conspired with the Israeli enemy in 2006 and bet on the takfiri groups, are given the right to impose their candidate for presidency.
Hezbollah lawmaker maintained that selecting the president has to do with Lebanon’s strategic affairs, stressing that Hezbollah may never make concessions and compromise with the candidate choice.
Although the whole region is tending to reconciliations and agreements, some Lebanese parties insist on partitioning the nation and wasting chances to sustain interests, MP Raad concluded.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
