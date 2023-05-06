IOF shoot dead two Palestinians in cold blood during Tulkarm storming

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies
Israeli occupation forces storm the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm and assassinate two Palestinian youths.
Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Palestine reported on Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces and commandos stormed the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian WAFA agency reported that two Palestinian youths were killed at the hands of Israeli occupation forces during the raid.
Activists on social media circulated pictures and video clips of the two martyrs and others of the occupation forces withdrawing from the camp after storming it.
In a brief statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the two martyrs as Samer Salah Shafiee, 22, who was shot in the neck, chest, and belly, and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush, 22, shot in the chest, belly, and left leg.
According to the Ministry, Shafiee and Kharyoush were brought dead to a hospital in Tulkarm, while a third Palestinian was wounded in the limbs and is in stable condition.
With Shafiee and Kharyoush’s death, the number of Palestinians martyred at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers rose to 110 since the beginning of this year, including 20 children and two women.
