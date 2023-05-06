Iran Embarks on a New Era: No Separation from Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 5, 2023

Syrian Presidnet Bashar Al-Assad with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi during a historic visit to Damascus (May 3, 2023).

Hamza Al-Khansa*

Translated by Areej Fatima Al-Husseini

The visit of Iran’s President, Ibrahim Raisi, comes amid a time filled with distinct occurrences. Whether it is at the level of bolstering Syrian-Arab ties and the Iranian-Saudi accord under Chinese auspices, or at the level of the country’s economic crisis prompted by stringent US “Caesar” sanctions. In addition, while some Arabs attributed the efforts to rekindle the Arab League – Syria harmony to the latter’s distance from Iran, Raisi’s visit showed up. The unprecedented visit, in terms of circumstances and expected outcomes, came to confirm that the two allies’ relation is strategic.

Deep-Rooted Relations

In this context, a source in the Iranian president’s delegation stated to the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar that “Iranian-Syrian relations are deep-rooted and robust, and not a single force can separate the two countries, particularly as they have made sacrifices together in combating extremism and terrorism.”

“Raisi’s visit is quite normal,” the source noted, “and it comes in the context of providing support to the Syrian people. It also revitalizes the two nations’ economic relations, ensuring that their people profit primarily.”

In the same context, the Iranian source asserts the visit is in response to attempts aimed at compelling Damascus to choose between the Arabs and Tehran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has changed its policies,” the source remarked. “In light of this, we reached an agreement with it that contributed significantly to the development of ties between Riyadh and Damascus, which is a positive step. We hope that the conditions in the entire region will be normalized”, the source added.

Stimulating Economies

As one of the prominent headlines of Raisi’s visit to Damascus was the economic aspect, Syrians hope that this visit will reflect positively on their country’s exhausting economic situation. This can be accomplished by the swift endorsement of the visit’s outcomes and the implementation of the major economic and commercial agreements struck during the visit.

The same source confirms that “the signed agreements have a positive impact on the lives of the Syrian people as well as the Iranian economy.” “President Raisi’s government is keen to foster economic ties, particularly between Iran and Syria. This issue was neglected in the past, and we must develop it now because of the positive impact it will have on the two peoples”, the source added.

The Axis of Resistance Comes First

The other key component of the visit, connected to strengthening the Axis of Resistance, was a “main course” on the discussion menu between the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Al-Assad.

This comes after ‘Israel’ publicly conveyed its displeasure with the visit even before it took place, whether via its media or with the air strike on Aleppo Airport a few hours before Raisi’s airliner arrived at Damascus airport.

Israel launches fresh missile strike on Syria, targeting Aleppo Intl. Airport, killing soldier https://t.co/DkVALgbcTW — Press TV (@PressTV) May 2, 2023

According to the Iranian source, “the Israeli raids did not and will not change the reality in Syria.” Rather, they reinforce the logic that the Israeli entity is not acceptable as a legitimate entity in the region.”

Speaking of developing Syria’s capability to respond to these violations, the source tells Al-Akhbar that “the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, particularly the recent attack on Aleppo Airport, are in violation of the international law. Such violations are committed by the apartheid regime that has killed numerous civilians in recent years, in addition to its support for the terrorists there.”

*Hamza Al-Khansa writes for Al-Akhbar Lebanese newspaper. This article was published by the daily on Thursday, May 04, 2023.

