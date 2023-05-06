Israeli Occupation Kills 4 Palestinians in Nablus and Huwara

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 4, 2023

Illustrative photo prepared by Al-Manar English Website showing the scene where Palestinian woman was killed by IOF in Huwara as well as the Palestinian house which was beseiged by occupation forces in Nablus (Thursday, May 4, 2023).

Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians on Thursday in the West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

Occupation forces killed a Palestinian woman in the West Bank town of Huwara over alleged stabbing attack.

Palestinian media identified the Palestinian woman as Iman Ahmad Awdeh, 26, saying she was shot in the chest by occupation forces.

Israeli media confirmed the death, claiming that an Israeli man was lightly hurt in the alleed stabbing attack.

Earlier on Thursday, three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli military raid on Nablus update: 3 Palestinians killed, 4 injured with live ammunition, 150 suffocate with toxic tear gas. pic.twitter.com/QdhHCpOUnj — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 4, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths and said that the extent of the injuries made it hard to identify two of the victims.

BREAKING | Media coverage: "The bodies of three Palestinian martyrs were just pulled out from the house that had been attacked, besieged and bombed with missiles by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus’s Old City, this morning.” pic.twitter.com/rbAhjvbVcL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 4, 2023

Reports suggest that Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Yasmina neighbourhood overnight; during this time, confrontations erupted between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces. IOF used shoulder-fired guided missiles to target a Palestinian house, leading to loud explosions.

اشتباكات مسلحة عنيفة تدور الآن في محيط المنزل المحاصر بنابلس pic.twitter.com/a0QyOqITSx — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 4, 2023

Members of the occupation police elite Yamam unit surrounded the home where the Palestinian fighters were believed to be in. The occupation forces fired a shoulder-launched missile at it, according to Palestinian media, in a tactic known as a “pressure cooker.”

Some reports also said a miniature drone flew into the building. A senior Israeli occupation officer confirmed that drones were used during the raid, noting they have been used in practically every recent similar operation in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

Source: Palestinian Agencies

