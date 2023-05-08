Thousands protest Netanyahu ‘reforms’ for 18th week straight

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

6 May 2023

Source: News websites

By Al Mayadeen English

Despite Netanyahu’s announcement of a suspension in legislation for the reforms more than a month ago, following weeks of enormous protests and a countrywide strike, Saturday’s marches took place as the settler population remains wary of Netanyahu’s intentions.

Israeli protesters hold a poster depicting their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gagged by a surgical protection mask in front of Netanyahu’s residence, occupied Al-Quds, Sept. 12, 2020. (AFP)

For the 18th week in a row, thousands of Israelis have marched in the streets in the occupied Palestinian territories to protest the Israeli hardline cabinet’s contentious “judicial reforms.”

For months now, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation entity by storm. Violent clashes have erupted between the Israeli opposition and police, as Israeli settlers continue to protest against the occupation government’s planned judicial overhaul.

Calls for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a “civil war”.

Protesters gathered in “Tel Aviv”‘s Habima Square on Saturday, waving flags and screaming anti- Netanyahu chants as they prepared to march along Kaplan Street, a key artery in the city’s center.

A protester displayed a photo of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with the phrase “the minister of national failure.”

Protest organizers claimed earlier in a statement that Netanyahu’s cabinet is preparing to convert “Israel” into a “messianic and dangerous dictatorship.”

The protests have been a weekly occurrence since January, when the regime unveiled revisions that aim to give Netanyahu’s hardline cabinet significant control over Supreme Court nominees.

Netanyahu’s coalition, formed by his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox political partners, contends that adjustments are required to equalize power between the regime’s executive and judicial branches.

Despite Netanyahu’s announcement of a suspension in legislation for the reforms more than a month ago, following weeks of enormous protests and a countrywide strike, Saturday’s marches took place.

The broader population, on the other hand, remains wary of the premier’s intentions, as seen by massive marches across the occupied territories since January, when the Israeli regime’s cabinet began laying the groundwork for the revisions’ implementation.

Earlier this month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog convened cross-party discussions to seek an agreement on the reform package.

