Hamas Warns ‘Israel’: Equation Set during “Seif Al-Quds” Battle Still In Effect

May 8, 2023

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas resistance group (image from archive).

Palestinian resistance group Hamas warned it would not let the Israeli occupation judaize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) ahead of a flag march through the Muslim Quarter of the Palestinian capital’s Old City set for later this week.

Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua said in a statement on Sunday that Al-Quds “will remain the Palestinian capital” and that Hamas “will not allow the Zionist occupation to implement plans to Judaize the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem through division…or flag parades.”

Hamas spokesman in the West Bank Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou.

“The flag parade in Al-Quds will not change the reality, we will maintain the equation as imposed by the resistance,” he said, referring to the formula of deterrence imposed by the Palestinian resistance factions following the “Seif Al-Quds” (Swordof Al-Quds) confrontation in May 2021. At that time, Gaza-based resistance groups retaliated for continuous Israeli aggression in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa by firing rockets at the occupied territories.

The heavily guarded so-called “Day Flag March” in the holy city marks the anniversary of the Israeli occupation of East Al-Quds during the 1967 Six Day War.

The annual parade represents a provocative event that drives fears of aggravated tensions. Two years ago, the march played a role in touching off a brief war with Gaza-based resistance groups, and last year, it saw sporadic clashes with Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people will continue to protect the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and thwart any attempt to expand Zionist control over Jerusalem,” Al-Qanoua said.

Amid high tensions in the aftermath, this year’s flag rally is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 18.

Source: Israeli media (edited by Al-Manar English Website)

