Bombing residential buildings to lead ‘Tel Aviv’ to get bombed: PIJ

May 11, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement warns the Israeli occupation against bombing residential homes in light of recent Israeli escalation.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement warned the Israeli occupation that its policy of bombing civilian homes would be met with the relentless shelling of “Tel Aviv” and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The PIJ’s warning comes after the Israeli occupation forces conducted an air raid on a home in Beit Lahia and another in Beit Hanoun was leveled to the ground by the airstrike.

Moreover, an Israeli UAV fired two missiles toward a residential apartment in Al-Qarara, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

A house was directly damaged in “Sderot,” with another suffering damages in occupied Askalan.

The operation that targeted the senior officials of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement “did not change the balance of power,” Israeli KAN broadcaster military affairs expert Roy Sharon reported.

“As we approach the end of the round of escalation, the Islamic Jihad movement is trying to prove that its ability to fire rockets has not eroded,” Sharon said. “We will discover the extent of deterrence achieved when we see how long the silence will last.”

This comes after Israeli National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi confirmed Wednesday that the occupation has no interest in continuing the battle with the Palestinian resistance factions.

In an interview with Channel 13, Hanegbi said, “The event has not ended yet,” adding, “We are still in the midst of a battle, whose extent is difficult to know.”

According to Hanegbi, “The chance of achieving long-term deterrence [for Israel] is low,” and commented that the “news of a ceasefire was premature.”

On the other hand, the former spokesperson of the Israeli Occupation Forces, Ronen Manelis, confirmed that “if the cease-fire enters into force in the next few hours, three parties will be able to declare victory: Israel, Jihad, and Hamas.”

He further explained that “although the Islamic Jihad lost three of its leaders and many other victims, it managed to paralyze an entire country for 48 hours and fired into the center of Tel Aviv.”

In parallel, the Palestinian Resistance renewed its firing of barrages of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories according to the Al Mayadeen correspondent.

Additionally, sources in the Resistance told Al Mayadeen, “The recent bombing of Tel Aviv, Beer Al-Sabe, and other cities came to confirm that there is no truce except on the terms of the resistance,” noting that “in the event that the enemy does not adhere to the conditions of the resistance, we are going to expand the circle of fire.”

The Palestinian Resistance has renewed its shelling of occupied Palestinian territories in light of the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) was activated in occupied Beer Al-Sabe, with Israeli media reporting that Rockets were fired toward the “Gush Dan” area, mainly “Tel Aviv”.

Israeli media said that following Netanyahu and Galant’s statements, a non-stop fire exchange erupted “on the Gaza border”.

Read more: All options on table: Resistance launches operation against occupation

In response to the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for two days in a row, where “Israel” massacred scores of Palestinians, including three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leaders, the Palestinian Resistance launches Operation Avenging the Free to retaliate the Israeli crimes that did not even spare children or women.

Special Coverage | The resistance’s missiles pounded the occupied Palestinian territories

Revenge of the Free: Deterring the Occupation Continues

