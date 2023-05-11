Palestinian Resistance Terms Operation “Revenge of the Free”: Hundreds of Missiles Fired at Israeli Settlements

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 10, 2023

Palestinian missiles

The Joint Operations Chamber of the Palestinian Resistance Factions issued on Wednesday a statement, announcing the response to the Zionist aggression on Gaza and terming the operation as the “Revenge of the Free”.

The statement indicated that hundreds of missiles targeted the enemy’s sites and settlements in Gaza vicinity and reached even Tel Aviv, in response to the crime of assassinating Al-Quds Brigades commanders Jihad Al-Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, and Tariq Ezz Al-Din. It also underlined the barbaric and treacherous bombing of civilian homes, which also left a number of innocent civilian martyrs.

The Joint Operations Chamber stressed that any Israeli attack on the civilians houses and assassination of Palestinian men will be forcefully confronted, adding that the enemy will witness black days if it continues its aggression.

The statement pointed out that the Palestinian resistance is ready to face all the Israeli actions, adding that the factions will remain unified on all fronts to defend the nation.

Joint Operations Chamber of the Palestinian Resistance Factions

The Palestinian resistance fired on Wednesday over 300 missiles at the Zionist occupation’s cities and settlements in Gaza vicinity and Central Palestine as the Israeli enemy continued its aggression on the Strip.

The Palestinian missiles hit Sderot , Ashkelon, Ahsdod, Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, Givatim, and Ramat Gan, causing 11 Israeli injuries.

Israeli media said that 100 rockets were launched at Zionist settlements from Gaza within one hour.

Sirens were sounded across the Zionist settlements, pushing the settlers to enter the shelters.

The following video shows Zionist settlements rushing into shelters:

According to media reports, flights were disrupted at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Missile fire burns farms in the Zionist settlement of Ashkelon:

Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security consultations at 18:00 as Israeli officials have confirmed response to Palestinian missile fire.

Israeli warplanes continued striking various sites in Gaza Strip as Palestinian resistance fired more missiles, according to A-Manar TV.

Palestinian health ministry stated that the Israeli aggression since early Tuesday has left 19 martyrs and 38 injured.

Palestinian and Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes have launched a series of strikes in Khan Younes, south of the Gaza strip and in the besieged enclave’s north, killing at least one Palestinian and seriously injuring another. Israeli Channel 13 then announced that the occupation army “has started a wide-scale offensive in Gaza.”

lsraeli jets launch a series of airstrikes against Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qleAP82X6O — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2023 The strikes prompted the Palestinian resistance to fire dozens of rockets at the occupied territories. Israeli media reported at least 40 rockets were launched with 9 being intercepted by the Iron Dome Israeli defense system.



Rockets sirens sounded in Ashkelon, Sderot and several settlements bordering Gaza, videos circulated on social media showed.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the rockets launched on Wednesday has nothing to do with the revenge over martyrdom of three Islamic Jihad resistance movement – Jihad Ghannam, Tareq Ezzeddine and Khalil Al-Bahitini. The sources said that Wednesday’s rockets are just retaliatory attack following the Israeli strikes.

Southern Settlements in Full Paralysis

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli commentators voiced concerns over the delay in the resistance revenge, with several analysts saying that the occupation regime, especially the southern settlements, have been observing a full paralysis.

Israeli Channel 13’s Or Heller commented on the Israeli anticipation: “Israeli has been waiting for the Gaza retaliation for 20 hours. This is the first time that the battle is handled by this patience and calm.”

The channel also reported that Ashkelon “has turned to be a city of ghosts as settlers headed to shelters.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

The Israeli aggression on Gaza and the response of the resistance

