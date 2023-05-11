Sources to Al Mayadeen: ‘Israel’ seeks ceasefire, Resistance steadfast

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

10 May 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Sources from the Palestinian Resistance factions’ joint operations room confirm to Al Mayadeen that the Resistance is ready for long-term confrontations and warned of expanding the ring of fire if required.

Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Occupied Palestinian territories, near “Sderot” Settlement, Gaza envelope, Occupied Palestine, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP)

Sources in the Palestinian Resistance factions’ joint operations room told Al Mayadeen, on Wednesday, that “the occupation pressed through various mediators to push for a ceasefire,” noting that “the resistance remained steadfast in its demand for a clear [Israeli] commitment to stopping the assassinations policy.”

The sources also expressed the Resistance’s “readiness to fight for the longest time period yet and to expand the ring of fire if necessary.”

In this regard, the Political Affairs expert Ahmed Abed Al-Rahman told Al Mayadeen, “The [Palestinian Islamic] Jihad movement was subjected to tremendous pressure regarding the ceasefire negotiations, but the movement’s leadership rejected all of these pressures.”

Rockets launched by the #Palestinian factions dealt tremendous damages to illegal Israeli settlements as a response to the barbaric IOF aggression on the #Gaza Strip.#Palestine #PalestineResists #OperationAvengingTheFree#ثأر_الاحرار pic.twitter.com/S6tutGLcAC — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 10, 2023

Abed Al-Rahman further added that “the resistance’s response to the aggression came in 3 phases, starting at noon and ending at 9:00 p.m. with a half-ton Badr rocket.”

He explained that “the rockets launched by the Al-Quds Brigades at nine o’clock targeted occupied Askalan, and were loaded with explosive warheads weighing half a ton.”

Israeli media quoted a senior official involved in the negotiations as saying, “There are difficulties in implementing a ceasefire.”

The Israeli media reported that “the knot in the negotiations is the Islamic Jihad’s request that Israel commits to stopping the assassinations.”

Israeli media also quoted an Israeli forces spokesman who said that 469 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip until 9:30, claiming that 153 were intercepted.

In the context, sources in the resistance confirmed to Al Mayadeen that “in the event that the enemy does not adhere to the conditions of the resistance, the decision will be to go toward expanding the ring of fire.”

The sources further noted that the recent bombing of “Tel Aviv”, Beer Al-Seba, and other occupied cities and settlements came to confirm that there is no truce except on the terms of the resistance.

In turn, Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said, “The Palestinian resistance cannot surrender to what the occupation wants,” adding that “the Israeli occupation committed a crime,” and that “it must pay the price for that.”

Moreover, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affirmed that “the renewed Zionist aggression on Gaza is an integral part of the open war,” and praised the Resistance for confronting the aggression on Gaza and responding to it unified.

Simultaneously, Israeli media reported that there was non-stop rocket firing against the Gaza envelope settlements, following the joint statement of the Occupation government Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli Minister of Security, Yoav Gallant.

During his statement, Galant reported that about 400 rockets were fired at “Israel,” while the Israeli media reported that “100 rockets were fired at Israel in the last hour.”

The Palestinian Resistance continues to launch rocket barrages towards the occupied Palestinian territories according to the Al Mayadeen correspondent which reported the firing of successive barrages of rockets from Gaza.

Read more: Chance to establish ‘long-term deterrence is low’: Israeli NSC chief

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al Mayadeen, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade., Askalan, Assassinating Al-Quds Brigades commanders, DPFLP, Gaza bombardment, Gaza strip, IOF, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Racism and Brutality, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, Ziomedia |