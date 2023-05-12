Besieged Gaza Surprises Bibi: After An “Israeli” was Killed, More in Store

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 12, 2023

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israeli” occupation continues to bomb the besieged Gaza strip and slaughter its civilians, the Palestinian Resistance succeeded in scoring more achievements on the ground.

In details, an “Israeli” settler was killed and several others wounded when a rocket from the Gaza Strip hit “Rehovot” settlement.

Video shared on social media immediately after the attack showed the inside of the building with extensive damage, including holes in the ceiling and floor.

13 other settlers were injured in the Palestinian shelling on the settlement.

The rocket impact came as part of a large barrage fired from the Palestinian besieged enclave that targeted settlements further north the entity than the previous days.

This comes as the Islamic Jihad movement vowed to keep up its retaliatory strikes against the occupied territories until the “Israeli” regime stops its deadly acts of aggression against the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian resistance group is headquartered.

“Israel” has assassinated dozens of Palestinians, including at least five of the movement’s commanders since Tuesday, when it began to significantly escalate its airstrikes against Gaza. The Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, has fired hundreds of rockets towards the occupied territories in response.

Speaking on Thursday, Anwar Abu Taha, an Islamic Jihad spokesperson, warned that “our weapons, our resistance, and our missile strikes will not stop until the aggression stops, specifically the policy of assassinations against our leaders and our people.”

Taha said the intense reprisal served to send a strong message to the “Israeli” enemy that the Brigades and the resistance have many surprises in store, which can compel the regime to stop its continuous brutality.

“[‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is delusional that the Islamic Jihad will weaken and be broken in light of the assassination of its military leaders, and we tell him that the Islamic Jihad, by assassinating its leaders, is getting stronger and sticking to the option of jihad and resistance,” the Palestinian official noted.

He further mentioned: “The enemy should not test our patience and strength, because we have a lot in store, and in this round, all the suburbs of Tel Aviv are under the range of missiles.”

