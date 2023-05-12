Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 12, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary Generla His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that the resistance in Gaza managed to abort the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s goal to restore its power of deterrence, and despite all field and political pressures, it didn’t weaken.

Sayyed Nasrallah made the remarks on Friday afternoon during the event held to commemorate the seventh martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine [Zolfiqar].

“The resistance is steadfast, and it refuses to end the battle without certain conditions. What happened until this day makes the enemy understand very well that any future assassination of any resistance fighter or leader in the Gaza Strip shall not pass, but would rather lead to a widescale confrontation,” the resistance leader underlined.

Terming the battle of Gaza as an important one, Sayyed Nasrallah said its impact are not limited with the strip alone, but with the region as a whole.

His Eminence went on to say that Hezbollah is in continuous communication with the resistance command in Gaza, voicing the Lebanese resistance group’s readiness to offer support at any time the responsibility requires this.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled with and congratulated the Palestinian people and resistance factions, especially the Al-Quds Brigades, on the martyrdom of the leaders who were assassinated in the ‘Israeli’ strikes on Gaza.

Sayyed Nasrallah also condoled with the martyrdom of Palestinian detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan.

Referring to the occasion, the Hezbollah leader praised Sayyed Zolfiqar who achieved the medal of the fighter, the medal of the wounded in the Battle of Khalde against the ‘Israeli’ enemy, the medal of detention, the medal of leadership, and lastly the medal of martyrdom, which he described as the most sublime of them all.

“Sayyed Zolfiqar was deep in understanding, insightful, of a strategic mentality, which are the characteristics of many of our leaders,” His Eminence added.

Commenting on the current regional developments, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that Lebanon is often affected by the unfolding incidents and developments, advising that realities must be approached honestly.

“Those who believed that ‘Israel’ was to remain in Lebanon and that Lebanon has entered the ‘Israeli’ era found out that they were wrong, and all of their bets and culture collapsed as they were built upon miscalculations,” His Eminence said.

To begin with Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began the current aggression by assassinating the brothers in the Al-Quds Brigades in the besieged strip, along with a number of women and children. He then lamented the international silence this regard, slamming the US that banned the UNSC from condemning ‘Israel’ for killing Gaza women and children.

“Netanyahu has many motifs behind this aggression, which include restoring and rebuilding his deterrence, fleeing the internal crisis, dealing with the division in his government, and improving his political and electoral situation,” the Hezbollah leader analyzed, underscoring that all of Netanyahu’s calculations have failed as he decided to attack the Islamic Jihad and spare all other factions, and create chaos within the resistance environment.

“The occupation sought to strike the Al-Quds Brigades’ command and destroy its rocketry power by dismantling its direct commanders,” the resistance leader noted, stating, however, that the Islamic Jihad command was wise and calm after the assassination of its military leaders, and the Al-Quds Brigades contacted the Qassam Brigades to have a united stance regarding the developments.

“The enemy was waiting a reaction from the Islamic Jihad, and when the resistance factions dealt with the issue calmly, the enemy was confused. The wisdom in directing the battle makes the enemy lose the chance to achieve its goals,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

His Eminence went on to list the strengths of the resistance movements in Palestine and the region, praising that they are highly capable of rebuilding their leadership rapidly. “Despite assassinating its leaders, the resistance movements didn’t weaken, and its capabilities were not harmed; the shed blood was rather giving a push forward.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further noted that the quick rebuilding of the Al-Quds Brigades leadership surprised the occupation, which was confused by missiles reaching ‘Tel Aviv’ and Al-Quds.

“The resistance in Gaza failed the enemy’s goal of restoring its deterrence; and despite the field and political pressure, the Palestinian resistance didn’t weaken,” the Hezbollah leader underlined, stressing that today’s battle is the one of protecting and guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s security, and that what has happened so far makes the enemy understand well that any assassination shall not pass and will lead to a wide-scale confrontation.

“Netanyahu cannot lie and tell the ‘Israeli’ enemy that he restored the deterrence; and the battle of Gaza is very important and its impacts are not limited with the strip but with the entire region,” Sayyed Nasrallah said ahead of reiterating that Hezbollah is in continuous contact with the resistance leadership is Gaza, and voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to support the Palestinian at any time.

“We won’t hesitate to offer help at any time we have to,” the Lebanese resistance leader said.

Moving to the Syrian issue, Sayyed Nasrallah termed Syria’s return to the Arab League and inviting President Assad to the Arab summit as a very important indicator.

“Syria remained in its position, it didn’t shift its stance or its axis,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the Iranian President’s visit to Syria emphasizes the Iranian-Syrian strategic relations on different levels.

“Syria today is strongly present in the Turkish elections where the candidates are competing to offer their visions regarding Damascus.”

The Hezbollah chief then voiced support for every positive development regarding Syria: “We see in every recovery and progress in Syria the faces of our martyrs and their sacrifices, and our loneliness when the world was criticizing our choice in supporting Syria.”

Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the US looting of the Syrian oil and gas and its insistence on besieging the country through the Caesar Act.

“All the positive developments in Syria happened thanks to the steadfastness of its leadership, people, and army; Syria is heading to ease and the difficult days won’t return,” His Eminence said.

On the local level, Sayyed Nasrallah asked the caretaker government to restore Lebanon’s ties with Syria, stressing that had Hezbollah been the side making decisions in the country, ties with Syria would have been restored ages ago as they serve Lebanon’s interests.

“The issue of the refugees won’t be solved through incitation and on social media platforms, but rather through a ministerial and security delegation that visits Damascus and coordinates to deal with the crisis,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, underlining that a sovereign decision in coordination with the Syrian state is a main condition to deal with the Syrian refugees’ crisis.

Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Hezbollah doesn’t prevent anybody from returning to the Syrian border villages, refuting the entire propaganda as mere lies, and emphasizing that Hezbollah was the most interested side in returning the people of Al-Qusayr and other villages to their houses.

Besides, the Hezbollah chief contested all news about any link of drug smugglers in Syria with Hezbollah. “All of this is unjust, and hadn’t it been for Hezbollah’s support, the Lebanese authorities wouldn’t have been able to confront several drug dealers in Lebanon.”

Also in his proof, Sayyed Nasrallah insisted that “Our religious and jihadi stance rejects seeking the help of drug smugglers to transfer the arms of resistance to Palestine,” urging the Lebanese state to expose the names of the drug traders and dealers in which people would learn to whom they belong.

On the presidential level, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that ex-minister Suleiman Franjieh is Hezbollah’s regular and serious candidate, making clear that Hezbollah doesn’t impose any candidate, and urging everybody to name their candidates so we can go for election in the parliament.

“The Lebanese caretaker government must resume its work despite all difficulties; and we hope that the parliament operates normally and this doesn’t affect the necessity of electing a president,” His Eminence also said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah opposed the government’s appointment of a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, as well as extending the mandate of the current governor.

At the end of his speech, the Hezbollah leader said “We, the Lebanese people, must take advantage of the positive atmosphere in the region,” stressing that “on the Arab level, there are no permanent hostilities.”

