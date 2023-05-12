Senior Islamic Jihad Commander’s Last Interview with Al-Manar before Martyrdom

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 12, 2023

Senior Islamic Jihad commander Tareq Ezzeddine during an interview with Al-Manar (May 2, 2023).

Hours after the martyrdom of Palestinian hunger striker Sheikh Khader Adnan last week (May 2), Al-Manar TV interviewed martyr EzzedineEzzedine, senior Islamic Jihad commander who was assainated along with other two commanders during Israeli air strikes on Gaza strip on Tuesday (May 9).

Ezzedine, who was interviewed by Al-Manar as the spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement, praised the slain Sheikh Adnan’s sacrifices and promised to pursue his path. Yet, martyr Ezzedine had no idea that he will, himself, follow suit of Sheikh Adnan and join the ranks of martyrs.

After his assassination, Al-Manar recalls some of the martyr Ezzeddine’s most significant remarks in this video*:

* Video subtitled by Areej Fatima Al-Husseini

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Urgent witness 🔴 Rocket bursts hit Gush Dan in central Israel 🔥 and sirens sound in Tel Aviv 🔴 Gaza News Now

From Yemen to Palestine… Yemeni political forces visit the office of the Islamic Jihad Movement

From the Battle in Gaza to Emerging Opportunities in the Region and Lebanon | with the event

Watch the moment an Israeli minister escapes on the Tel Aviv beach by Gaza missiles!!

In any case | The heinous crime

Witness: Resistance missiles descend like rain on Tel Aviv at the time,, and serious injuries!!

Putin includes the President of the Criminal Court on the wanted list and compares the resistance and Israel’s missiles

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Palestine | Tagged: Al-Manar, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Khader Adnan, Palestinian Martyrs |