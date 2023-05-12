Senior Islamic Jihad Commander’s Last Interview with Al-Manar before Martyrdom

Hours after the martyrdom of Palestinian hunger striker Sheikh Khader Adnan last week (May 2), Al-Manar TV interviewed martyr EzzedineEzzedine, senior Islamic Jihad commander who was assainated along with other two commanders during Israeli air strikes on Gaza strip on Tuesday (May 9).
Ezzedine, who was interviewed by Al-Manar as the spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement, praised the slain Sheikh Adnan’s sacrifices and promised to pursue his path. Yet, martyr Ezzedine had no idea that he will, himself, follow suit of Sheikh Adnan and join the ranks of martyrs.
After his assassination, Al-Manar recalls some of the martyr Ezzeddine’s most significant remarks in this video*:
