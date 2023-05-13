Al-Quds Brigades announces martyrdom of Commander Iyad Al-Hassani Who is martyr Al-Hassani, Al-Quds Brigades Operations Unit Commander?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 May 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

Palestinian martyr Iyad Al-Hassani (Abu Anas)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation cowardly assassinates a sixth Al-Quds Brigades commander since the start of the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

On the fourth day of the Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), mourned on Friday Iyad Al-Hassani (Abu Anas), a member of its Military Council and Commander of the Brigades Operations Unit, who was martyred in a cowardly Israeli assassination in Al-Nasr neighborhood, in the west of Gaza City.

A PIJ source told Al Mayadeen that the crime of assassinating the leaders of Al-Quds Brigades “will backfire sending terror across the enemy and defeating its security and army.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the arrival of three martyrs and 10 injured at Al-Shifa Hospital, east of Khan Yunis, following an Israeli occupation strike that targeted a residential apartment in Bani Suheila, in the southern Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza rose to 33 martyrs, including six Resistance leaders, and 111 injured.

Since the start of the aggression on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation assassinated Al-Quds Brigades commanders Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, Tarek Ezzedine, Ali Hassan Ghali, Ahmad Abu Daqqa, and recently Iyad Al-Hassani.

Earlier today, the Brigades declared that the Palestinian Resistance delivered a ‘concentrated’ rocket strike on occupied Al-Quds, “Tel Aviv”, and illegal Israeli settlements in response to Israeli occupation forces’ assassination of PIJ military commanders and their ongoing aggression on Gaza.

On Thursday, Al-Quds Brigades Spokesperson Abu Hamza stressed during a televised speech that “assassinating our senior officials and freedom fighters will only bolster our will to fight against the enemy.”

PIJ senior official Khamis Al-Haitham also underlined that the Israeli occupation’s assassination would not go unanswered, as all options are on the table for the Palestinian Resistance.

In the same context, the spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army had announced that about 866 rockets were fired from Gaza toward “Israel” since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, confirming the death of an illegal settler and the wounding of 15 others in a Resistance rocket firing that targeted the illegal settlement of “Rehovot”.

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

Palestinian martyr Iyad Al-Hassani (Abu Anas)

By Al Mayadeen English

Martyr Iyad Al-Hassani is one of the most prominent leaders of Al-Quds Brigades and one of the most wanted Resistance leaders by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, mourned Iyad Al-Hassani (Abu Anas), a member of its Military Council and Commander of the Brigades Operations Unit, who was martyred in a cowardly Israeli assassination in Al-Nasr neighborhood, in the west of Gaza City.

The Joint Operations Room of the Resistance Factions, Hamas, Al-Mujahideen movement, National Resistance Brigades, Al-Nasser Salaheddine Brigades, Fatah and Al-Ahrar movements also mourned the martyr, stressing that the crimes of the Israeli occupation will not stop the Palestinian people’s Resistance and unity.

Who is martyr Al-Hassani that the Israeli occupation assassinated on Friday? And what role did he play in the Resistance?

Al-Hassani joined the PIJ early on after it was founded in the 1980s. He is one of the most prominent leaders of Al-Quds Brigades and one of the most wanted Resistance leaders by the Israeli occupation, for more than 26 years.

The martyr is one of those who supervised martyrdom operations against the Israeli occupation in occupied Palestinian cities under the PIJ’s former military wing (Qasam) and is the commander behind a series of other resistance operations during the second Palestinian Intifada.

Al-Hassani is considered one of the founders of (Qasam) and one of the most wanted by the Israeli occupation forces, due to his great role in planning martyrdom operations inside illegal Israeli settlements during Al-Aqsa Intifada.

One of the most prominent operations that the martyr supervised was the “Beit Lid operation, which resulted in the death of 22 Israelis and the wounding of 63 others, including 20 seriously.

Read more: Al-Quds Brigades Spox: PIJ will never abandon resistance – Exclusive

Al-Hassani was one of the masterminds of the Beit Lid double operation, which is one of the most prominent PIJ operations carried out by Anwar Sukkar (Al-Shujaiya) and Salah Shaker (Rafah), on January 22, 1995, that targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Beit Lid crossroads.

Yedioth Ahronoth described it as “the most severe operations that targeted the Israeli army inside the Green Line.”

Al-Hassani has been the commander of Al-Quds Brigades’ Operations Unit for years. He played a crucial role in confronting Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip and the rocket firing toward “Israel” during the past years.

In a previous statement made on April 2022, the martyr said there is complete readiness to confront new developments, pointing to a new phase launched by the heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel and the Jenin Brigade.

During a PIJ meeting held in the city of Rafah, Al-Hassani said the military leadership is satisfied with the readiness of Al-Quds Brigades for all possible scenarios and to surprise the enemy. He also touched on the Resistance situation in the occupied West Bank.

It is noteworthy that since the start of the aggression on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation assassinated Al-Quds Brigades commanders Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, Tarek Ezzedine, Ali Hassan Ghali, Ahmad Abu Daqqa, and recently Iyad Al-Hassani.

Al-Quds Brigades unveils Buraq 85, threatens IOF: Your Sling is useless

Earlier on Friday, Al-Quds Brigades threatened the Israeli occupation through a video it published, titled: “Your sling will not do you any good,” in reference to “Israel’s” David’s Sling anti-missile system that was used for the first time to intercept Palestinian Resistance rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward “Tel Aviv”.

In the video, Al-Quds Brigades presented the features of the Buraq-85 rocket, which was manufactured by its fighters in 2019 and has a range of 85 kilometers.

The PIJ warned that more strikes will hit the enemy’s depth in response to targeting and destroying civilian houses.

Related Videos

Special Coverage | The rockets of the Palestinian resistance do not subside with the “revenge of the free”

Special Coverage | A qualitative and significant development of the resistance’s missiles in response to the Israeli aggression in Gaza

Special Coverage | Field development in the besieged Gaza Strip

Special Coverage | Jerusalem is at the heart of the equation of revenge for the free

Special Coverage | Jerusalem is at the heart of the equation of revenge for the free

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, Assassinating Al-Quds Brigades commanders, Gaza strip, IOF, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Aggression, Occupied Palestine, Tel Aviv |