Sayyed Nasrallah Says Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Act in Support of Gaza: “We’ll See”

May 12, 2023

Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in a televised speech via Al-Manar (Friday, May 12, 2023). Video

Marwa Haidar

Revealing that Hezbollah has been in constant contact with Palestinian resistance in Gaza, Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah affirmed that the Lebanese resistance party “won’t hesitate to take actions as duty forces some moves.”

The Hezbollah leader concluded this statement by: “We’ll see,” in a clear threat to the Zionist entity and its premier Benjamin Netanyahu who has been in the last few days boasting of the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Sayyed Nasrallah remarks were during a ceremony marking the seventh martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah senior commander Mustafa Badreddine – known with his nom du guerre “Sayyed Zulfiqar”.

His eminence hailed the Palestinian resistance for heroically confronting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, today on its fourth day.

In this context he stressed that the united stance of the resistance factions foiled the goals of the Israeli occupation which has been trying to single out the Islamic Jihad and to sow discord between resistance groups in Gaza.

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, described the Arab League (AL) invitation to Syria as an important step, calling on Lebanese government to restore ties with the Arab country.

On the local affairs, the Hezbollah S.G. said there have been positive developments in the issue of Lebanese presidential elections, but stressed that until a new president is elected the caretaker government must continue to assume its responsibilities.

“Sayyed Zulfiqar”

Talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed “Sayyed Zulfiqar” as an insightful commander who had deep knowledge and strategic mind.

“Sayyed Zulfiar attained all honorable medals a resistance fighter could get. First, he obtained the medal of a fighter who was present in battlefields. Sayyed Zulfiqar also obtained the medal of an injured fighter and the medal of a prisoner. He took then the medal of a commander who secured achievements and victories. Finally, Sayyed Zulfiqar came by the most sublime medal, martyrdom.”

“Martyr Sayyed Zulfiqar and his companions, by their insight and mindful performance, managed to secure great achievements,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the ceremony in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

“Sayyed Zulfiqar, who came up with the slogan of ‘United Banner Till Victory’, manifests, along with great martyr Hajj Qassem Suleimani, unity among powers in the Axis of Resistance,” the Hezbollah leader said, referring to the former commander of the Quds Force, of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was martyred in a US strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Full Support for Gaza

On the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah said all know that ‘Israel’ is the one who initiated the attack by assassinating three senior Islamic Jihad commanders last Tuesday (May 9).

He lashed out at Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his motives behind the offensive were to restore the Israeli deterrence and to find a way out of the internal impasse the Zionist entity have been observing for months.

“Netanyahu, through the aggression, seeks to restore the Israeli deterrence and to handle the split of the Israeli governmental coalition as well as to bolster his popularity.”

Image prepared by Al-Manar that displays quotes by Sayyed Nasrallah

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Islamic Jihad is in powerful position, voicing confidence that the resistance group is capable to rehabilitate its organizational structure despite the assassinations that targeted its senior commanders.

In this context, his eminence praised the Gaza-based group’s calm performance in the battle, stressing that the united stance of the resistance groups foiled the Israeli goals.

“The Islamic Jihad acted wisely in a way that confused the Israeli enemy. The resistance stance was united through the Joint Operations Room of the Resistance Factions.”

“Netanyahu has failed in his scheme to single out the Islamic Jihad and to sow discord between the Palestinian resistance factions.”

Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah leadership has been in contact with Palestinian resistance factions, voicing full readiness to offer all forms of support to Palestine.

“We are in constant contact with the Palestinian factions’ commanders. We keep a close eye on the situation and its developments thanks to our brothers. In addition, we offer, within certain limits, feasible assistance.”

“But, I must emphasize, when duty forces specific actions or scenarios on us, we won’t hesitate to take an action, God willing. I will stop by this sentence… and we’ll see!”

The video* below shows Sayyed Nasrallah addressing the Israeli aggression on Gaza:

Syria Back to the Arab League

Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed an invitation by the Arab League to Syria, saying the move is of high significance.

“Syria has neither changed its stance nor its strategy,” his eminence said, stressing: “We recall Sayyed Zulfiqar whenever Syria achieves a political or military victory.”

In this context, the Hezbollah leader called on the Lebanese government to follow suit of the Arab countries and restore ties with Syria.

“Lebanon is called to restore ties with Syria, what are we waiting for? Restoring ties serves Lebanon’s national interest.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that handling the issue of Syrian refugees requires dispatching Lebanese ministerial delegation to Damascus and a national stance that doesn’t yield to foreign pressures in this regard.

Lebanese Presidential Elections

He noted, on the other hand, that are positive developments in the Lebanese presidential elections. The Lebanese resistance leader said that Hezbollah has announced his nominee for the presidential post, stressing that his party has not imposed him on any Lebanese side.

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed the need for the caretaker government to assume its responsibilities as long as no president is elected.

His eminence called, in this context, to utilize from the positive regional developments, referring to the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech by renewing allegiance to martyr “Sayyed Zulfiqar” and other martyrs.

“We will follow the suit. We will stick to the resistance path.”

*Video subtitled by Areej Fatima Al-Husseini.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

