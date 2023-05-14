Biography| Martyr Iyad Al-Hasani: Islamic Jihad Operations Commander

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 13, 2023

Senior commander Iyad Al-Hasani (Abu Anas) was martyred on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Martyr commander Iyad al-Abd Al-Hassani was born in Gaza City’s Beach (Al-Shateh) refugee camp in 1971. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relation.

In 1988, he joined the ranks of the Islamic Jihad movement and got involved in the group’s several boards. Al-Hasani, known with his nom du guerre “Abou Anas”, had been for years wanted and was repeatedly arrested by the occupation forces and the Palestinian Authority (PA) security services.

As for military achievements, the martyr was one of the first to join the Islamic Jihad’s former military body (Muslim Mujahideen Forces “Kasam”).

Between 1992 and 1996, he was involved in dozens of shootings and armed battles with the Israeli enemy.

In addition, the eminent commander was well-known for his role in the self-sacrifice martyrdom operation “Beit Lid” in 1995. One year later, in 1996, he was one of the commanders who masterminded Operation Dizengoff.

In the early 2000s, “Abu Anas” assisted in establishing the Al-Quds Brigades. He also planned and executed various military operations in collaboration with other resistance forces.

Martyr Al-Hasani addressing resistance fighters (screen shot of a video released by Al-Quds Brigades).

Above all, martyr Al-Hasani had formed the Military Judiciary Unit and was a member of the Gaza Strip’s Military Council.

As a result of the indelible mark Al-Hasani caused to the Israeli entity, he was designated as one of the most wanted for more than 25 years.

Perhaps the most prominent position held by Al-Hasani was the Central Operations Command in Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Al-Quds Brigades.

He was said to be the commander in charge of coordination with Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement.

The outstanding senior commander was subjected to several assassination attempts, the last of which was on Friday (May 13), when he was martyred in a cowardly Israeli assassination amid the ongoing battle, Revenge of the Free. His companion Mujahid Mohammed Abdel Aal was martyred along him in the Israeli strike which targeted Al-Nasr neighborhood.

His nephew, martyr commander Ramah Fayez Al-Hasani (nom du guerre: Karrar Palestine), was slain in a cowardly Zionist assassination while driving his private car west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Keys and rings worn by the martyr “Abu Anas”. One of the rings was a gift from Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Source: Al-Quds Brigades’ Military Media (translated and edited by Areej Fatima Al-Husseini)

