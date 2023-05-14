‘End the Nakba’: The World Stands in Solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied across the world on Saturday, May 13, in spontaneous expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against Israeli violence.
London, Downing Street
Hundreds of people marched in Downing Street, London, demanding that the British government pressure Israel to stop bombing Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel for its 75-year Nakba (ethnic cleansing) of Palestine.
“It’s no coincidence that in the same week that we are marking 75 years of Nakba, Israel is targeting family homes and killing Palestinian children in Gaza,” said Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA).
“This is exactly what the ongoing Nakba looks like. Today we’re calling for Israel to stop bombing Gaza and end its illegal occupation, apartheid policies, war crimes and ongoing violations of international law. The Nakba must end for Palestinians to achieve justice, freedom and peace”.
Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Children in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa chant slogans to express solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people.
Rome, Italy
In spite of the rain, dozens of people gathered downtown the Italian capital of Rome to commemorate the Nakba and to protest against Israeli violence.
Glasgow, Scotland
The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized a rally in commemoration of the Nakba and to protest against the latest Israeli aggression on besieged Gaza.
Cape Town, South Africa
The South African branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized an event in Cape Town to commemorate the Nakba and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Toulouse, France
The Collectif Palestine Vaincra organized a rally in the southern French city of Toulouse.
Bristol, UK
Dozens of people gathered in Bristol, England, to stand in solidarity with Palestine.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Reblogged this on penelopap.