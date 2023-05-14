Gaza Aggression in Day 5: Palestinian Rockets Rain down in ‘Israel’ as Strikes Continue

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 13, 2023

Palestinian media reported two houses being hit by Israeli strikes in central Gaza, with Israeli occupation claiming they were sites belonging to Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

“Fighter jets and drones carried out a series of strikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip over the last few hours,” the occupation army said in a statement.

“No Agreement on Temporary Ceasefire”

On the other hand, spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group said no agreement has been reached on a temporary ceasefire.

“We have not reached an agreement regarding a temporary ceasefire [mediated by] Egypt, the talks are continuing,” the spokesman tells the Al-Araby news network, according to the Ynet news site.

“Israel wants quiet in exchange for quiet, without committing to an end to the targeted killings,” the spokesman added.

2 Martyrs in West Bank’s Nablus

Elsewhere in the West Bank, two Palestinians were martyred and many others were injured in a brutal Israeli raid on Balata refugee camp in Nablus city.

Photos capture the extensive devastation of the home in Nablus's Balata camp, which was subjected to a siege this morning by Israeli occupation forces, firing missiles at it. pic.twitter.com/euqKwcUBUr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2023

Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said two Palestinians were martyred during clashes with Israeli occupation forces (IOF), adding that its medics were denied access by the IOF.

In clips published by Palestinian media, gunfire can be heard across the camp.

Islamic Jihad Commander Martyred

Earlier on Friday, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, pronounced martyrdom of one of its senior commanders, Iyad Al-Hasani (Abu Anas), who was targeted by an Israeli strike.

Iyad Al-Hasani (Abu Anas), senior Islamic Jihad commander who was assassinated by Israeli occupation (May 12, 2023).

Al-Hasani was said to be the head of Al-Quds Brigades operations. Reports suggested that he was responsible for coordenation between Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas resistance movement.

Al-Hasani is the sixth Islamic Jihad commander martyred since the start of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza on Tuesday (May 9).

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Related Videos

Special Coverage | Al-Quds Brigades announces its readiness for months of confrontation

Special Coverage | Al-Quds Brigades threatens the Israeli occupation to renew the bombing of the occupied cities

Special Coverage | The great Palestinian response to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip

An Israeli demonstration in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Security in Tel Aviv, to demand an end to the Israeli military operation in Gaza

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: Balata refugee camp, Gaza strip, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Nablus |