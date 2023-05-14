Resistance thwarted Israeli attempts to impose new equations: Haniyeh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 14, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh says that the Resistance was unified in its battle against “Israel” thanks to efforts made by Palestinian Resistance groups, Iran, and Hezbollah.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, speaks after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Bierut, Lebanon, 28 June 2021 (Reuters)

The Resistance had the upper ground in the last battle of Operation Avenging the Free as it managed its work through the joint operations room, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh said on Sunday.

Haniyeh said that the Resistance “thwarted the enemy’s attempt to impose new equations” by “singling out Al-Quds Brigades or driving a wedge between them [Resistance groups],” adding that the Resistance worked in harmony as integrated all its abilities to achieve the goals it set out for the battle.

Haniyeh extended his greetings and appreciation to the Joint Operations Room, mentioning particularly the Al-Quds Brigades for the leading role it adopted in the battle, as he thanked the countries and people who aided the Resistance in altering the balance of power with “Israel”. The leader pointed to Iran and Hezbollah’s exceptional role in completing that process.

Furthermore, the Hamas official thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations for their mediation efforts that ensured a cease-fire that was agreed to Saturday night.

“Israel” launched an assassination campaign against leaders of the Palestinian Resistance, murdering 3 leaders alongside children and family members on Tuesday. Haniyeh described the assassinations as treacherous, adding that they will not bring security to “Israel”.

“The assassination of the leaders will bring more resistance,” Haniyeh said, adding that the enemy miscalculated and will pay the price for the crimes it committed.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza lasted for 5 days and led to the martyrdom of 33 Palestinian, 30% of whom were children, as Israeli bombs injured 190 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, the Operations Room said that “a round of fighting, resistance, and steadfastness has ended, but our resistance has once again emerged more powerful and aggressive.”

Former Israeli Security and Finance Minister and current head of the “Israel is Our Home” party, Avigdor Lieberman, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Strip policies and said, “It is not possible to live between one round of fighting and another, just as much as another Hezbollah in the south cannot be tolerated.”

Lieberman explained that “Hamas was sitting in the same operations room with the Islamic Jihad,” noting that “Hamas is the one that determines the rules of the game and no one is making it pay.”

