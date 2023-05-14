Video| Watch Senior Hezbollah Commander Martyr “Zulfiqar” Talks about Palestine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 12, 2023

Mustafa Badreddine, senior Hezbollah commander who was martyredin Syria in May 2016.

On the seventh martyrdom anniversary of senior Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, Al-Manar recalls some of his stances on Palestine and the Palestinian resistance.

In the video below, subtitled by Areej Fatima Al-Husseini, Badreddine – who is known by his nom du guerre “Sayyed Zulfiqar”- salutes Palestinian resistance groups and vows victory in the battle against the Israeli enemy.

“Sayyed Zulfiqar” was one of the commanders who had major role in establishing the Lebanese resistance party. He was among senior commanders who supervised Hezbollah;s operations in Syria. “Sayyed Zulfiqar” was martyred in ablast near Damascus on May 12, 2016.

“I won’t come back from Syria unless as a martyr or a carrier of the banner of victory.” This is one of the well-known statements of the senior Hezbollah commander who ended his life, full of Jihadi acts, with martyrdom.

Today, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah paid tribute to “Sayyed Zulfiqar”, describing him as the insightful commander who had deep knowledge and strategic mind.

“Sayyed Zulfiar attained all honorable medals a resistance fighter could get. First, he obtained the medal of a fighter who was present in battlefields. Sayyed Zulfiqar also obtained the medal of an injured fighter and the medal of a prisoner. He took then the medal of a commander who secured achievements and victories. Finally, Sayyed Zulfiqar came by the most sublime medal, martyrdom.”

The photo below also displays one of the quotes said by the great martyr:

