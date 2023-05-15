Sayyed Nasrallah to Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Steps, We Will Not Hesitate

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 14, 2023

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the Lebanese Resistance group is in continuous communication with the Resistance command in Gaza. His Eminence voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to offer support to the Palestinian resistance factions at any time responsibility requires so.

Sayyed Nasrallah made the remark during the event held to commemorate the seventh martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine [Zolfiqar].

