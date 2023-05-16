From Tragedy to Triumph, Nakba Marked with Unyielding Resolve: Let’s Unite across Battlefields!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 15, 2023

Illustrative image prepared by Al-Manar English Website on Palestine 75 years on The Nakba Day.

Batoul Wehbe

Annually, on the sacred date of May 15, Palestinians solemnly commemorate the Nakba, a term that encapsulates the immense tragedy that befell them in 1948. This sorrowful event saw the forceful expulsion of approximately one million Palestinians from their ancestral lands, accompanied by the destruction or depopulation of over 500 Palestinian villages by Zionist terrorist militias. These actions paved the way for the establishment of the settler colonial state known as “Israel.”

May 15 serves as a yearly occasion for deep mourning, introspection, and remembrance of the unfathomable massacres and immense bloodshed suffered by countless Palestinians. Among the victims of this catastrophic chapter in history were nearly 950,000 Palestinians forcefully displaced from their original cities and towns. These individuals constituted a part of the greater population of 1.4 million Palestinians residing in 1,300 villages and cities.

As we observe this poignant anniversary, the Israeli occupation authorities persistently engage in a relentless campaign of ethnic cleansing and coerced expulsion against Palestinians. They brazenly deny Palestinians their national and human rights, including the right to establish an independent state with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital. Additionally, the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their cherished homes remains callously disregarded.

75 years under the lsraeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/vXTt99bqI3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 15, 2023

The Occupied Palestinian Territories presently bear witness to significant events and developments in their tireless resistance against the oppressive occupation, particularly in Jerusalem and the other occupied regions. The Israeli authorities relentlessly pursue settlement and Judaization schemes, aiming to efface the Palestinian Arab identity and distort the essence of the Palestinian struggle.

Within occupied Palestine, hardly a day passes without acts of resolute resistance targeting occupation soldiers, their patrols, and military installations. These acts range from courageous stabbings to daring vehicular attacks. As a consequence, Palestinian cities and refugee camps have transformed into bastions of resilience, harboring fierce fighters and individuals willing to sacrifice their lives for the just cause. This unyielding state of resistance has exerted tremendous pressure upon the occupying forces, depleting their resources and eroding their morale.

The valiant participants in these acts of resistance are revered as divinely guided soldiers on the battlefield. Some have embraced martyrdom, while many others have skillfully infiltrated various settlements nestled deep within the occupied territory. The collective efforts of the resistance forces have coalesced under a shared objective, giving rise to a formidable joint operations room that has profoundly impacted the enemy entity both militarily and psychologically.

Joint Revenge

A recent significant victory was achieved by the Al-Quds Brigades through their missile attacks that have effectively demolished multiple settlements and bolstered the determination of the Palestinian people. From Gaza to the West Bank, and reaching across the 1948 borders, the resolve of our Palestinian brothers and comrades in their resistance against the enemy remains unwavering, even in the land of Lebanon. Together, we march towards the ultimate goal of liberating Palestine.

Illustrative photo prepared by Al-Manar English Website of the Islamic Jihad martyred commanders.

The martyrdom of the esteemed resistance leaders in the face of the occupying entity has never been a mere setback for our noble cause. It is crucial to recognize that, were it not for the enemy’s profound apprehension regarding the consequences of our unwavering struggle, these valiant leaders would not have attained martyrdom. Furthermore, their martyrdom, alongside the resilience of those who continue to champion our cause, has laid the groundwork for the launch of the Al-Quds Brigades’ formidable missiles, devastating settlements strewn across the occupied territories.

Undeniably, deterrence is evolving and gaining momentum with each passing day, thanks to the unwavering commitment of the Mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades. Their transformative efforts have revolutionized the deterrence equation, transitioning from the resounding “Seif al-Quds” to the unifying “Unity of Battlefields,” and ultimately culminating in the resolute “Revenge of the Free.” This strategic shift has presented the enemy’s army with an unprecedented and complex challenge, marking a pivotal turning point in this protracted battle.

Moreover, the language employed by the enemy’s military authorities when referring to the Islamic Jihad movement underscores their palpable confusion. They are now acutely aware of the daunting prospect of confronting multiple resolute Palestinian factions simultaneously, thereby neglecting to acknowledge the arduous endeavors undertaken by these factions within the confines of the Joint Operations Room.

On the military front, the enemy’s formidable war machine has regrettably failed to achieve any significant qualitative leap within the context of this battle. Conversely, the Al-Quds Brigades’ missile capabilities have undergone remarkable expansion, bolstered further by the introduction of novel missile systems and refined targeting mechanisms, effectively amplifying the Israeli vulnerability.

The political sphere, too, bears the scars of this conflict, as the fragile government within the enemy entity faces an imminent disintegration and an exacerbating political crisis. The ensuing turmoil within the entity may conceivably necessitate the initiation of parliamentary elections, further intensifying the prevailing tumultuous climate.

Israelis protest against the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul, outside the US consulate in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023.

Simultaneously, a groundswell of discontent among the Israeli populace has been witnessed, as a myriad of individuals who had hitherto abstained from confronting the enemy have now taken to the streets, vehemently rejecting the feeble policies of the enemy government. This significant upsurge in popular dissent poses a formidable challenge, engendering a perceptible sense of bewilderment among the Israeli ranks.

In summation, the battle known as “Revenge of the Free” has undeniably secured an indelible and noble victory for the broader Arab and Islamic nation. It transcends the realm of ordinary conflicts, embodying a profound quest for retribution, honoring the legacy of our revered leaders and innocent martyrs.

The unwavering resolve and indomitable spirit displayed by the Al-Quds Brigades throughout this arduous campaign have set in motion a transformative chapter in our tireless pursuit of emancipating Palestinian soil, ultimately paving the way for the inevitable downfall of the occupying entity known as “Israel.”

It is now abundantly clear that the Israeli enemy can no longer confront the Palestinian resistance in isolation. Consequently, a concerted and meticulously coordinated joint military effort, as epitomized by the Joint Operations Room, has emerged to ensure that the entity pays a substantial price for its transgressions. Thus, the resounding success of the “Operation Revenge of the Free” has unequivocally challenged the efficacy of the Zionist defensive apparatus, even acknowledged as futile by certain Israeli sources. Moreover, the operation has markedly broadened the scope of resistance targets, extending far beyond the confines of Beersheba and Tel Aviv and penetrating deeper into the heart of the occupied territories.

Nakba: A Trap to get Despaired or Unimpaired?

The Nakba persists in various forms and at an increasingly challenging pace. Nevertheless, the Palestinian people, who have shown resilience for over a century, continue to forge new means of resistance.

Especially today, as we closely follow or write about Palestine, it is crucial to grasp a fundamental lesson. Describing the “Revenge of the Free” campaign as a triumph is essential to our core issue. The achieved milestones must be acknowledged for what they truly are: a definitive and fresh victory over the Zionist enemy, shattering their resolve. It represents a new chapter in a comprehensive and zero-sum conflict between us and them, without succumbing to the trap of despair laid by the official Arab media, which speaks on behalf of Tel Aviv.

Without a doubt, the era of Zionist deterrence has reached its expiration, as the unified faction room harnesses its capabilities and weaponry to their utmost potential. Throughout the course of the conflict, they have struck at the very core of the Israeli entity, transcending the enemy’s intended shock through meticulously targeted assassinations of esteemed jihad leaders.

This resounding success stands as incontrovertible proof that we possess an abundance of untapped potential within our ranks, embodied by a new generation equipped with unwavering determination and indomitable fortitude.

The ill-conceived plans of the Netanyahu government have boomeranged, met with intelligent missiles, heart-rending losses, and a pervasive atmosphere of terror. Our hope finds solace in our own strength, our just cause, and the soaring spirit of our intrepid fighters that reaches towards the heavens.

Let us resound with the language of victory, aspirations, and innovative avenues to support our cause and our warriors. Let us explore ways to eternally honor our martyrs, heroes, and illustrious luminaries who have left an indelible mark upon our history. Let’s unite across battlefields!

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Al-Quds Brigades Lebanon Nakba Palestine

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Lebanon, "Israel" | Tagged: Nakba and ROR, Netanyahu, The Zio-temporary entity, Nakba Day, Al-Qassam Brigades, Balance of deterrence, ‘Israel’s’ Eroding Deterrence, “Revenge of the Free” Operation: |