Video | Hezbollah Depicts Netanyahu’s Fake Deterrence

May 15, 2023

Hezbollah released a video showcasing how Netanyahu fictitiously assures Israelis that his illegal occupation army and Shen Bit employ deterrence against Palestinian resistance factions. The widely circulated video, released on May 15, 2023, sheds light on the period between the so-called “Operation Protective Edge” and nowadays.

It is worth noting that the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Monday, May 15, on boasting the assassination policy against the Palestinian resistance, adding that the occupation forces carried out assassinations in Gaza and “other areas”. He also threatened to kill all those who pose any danger to ‘Israel’.

However, Zionist security expert Ozi Rabi in addition to a considerable number of analysts said that the recent aggression on Gaza failed to change deterrence formula imposed by Palestinian resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

