Gazans flock to border in defiance of ‘Flag March’, IOF injure several

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 18 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades target an illegal settlement with heavy gunfire.

Gazans raise Palestinian flags in protest of the so-called Israeli “Flag March”, on May 18, 2023 (Shehab agency)

By Al Mayadeen English

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Beit Ummar Rapid Response Group in occupied Al-Khalil – confirmed that it targeted the “Karmei Tzur” illegal settlement with heavy gunfire, adding that its Resistance fighters safely withdrew from the scene.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested a 29-year-old Palestinian youth from Ramallah, under the pretext of attempting to carry out a shooting operation in occupied Al-Quds with an M16 weapon.

Earlier today, a 14-year-old Palestinian child was wounded in the foot and shoulder by Israeli occupation gunfire in the Aida refugee camp in occupied Beit Lahm.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a child who was in the Al-Muftah area at the eastern entrance to the Aida camp, where an event to commemorate the Palestinian Nakba was being organized.

In the Gaza Strip, thousands of Palestinians flocked to the Separation Wall on the Gaza border in defiance of the so-called Israeli “Flag March” in occupied Al-Quds.

Thousands of enraged Palestinian protesters demonstrate along the Gaza Strip's borders with the 1948-occupied territories, denouncing today's Israeli extremist 'Flag March' in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/SVLR6R6gdy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 18, 2023

Israeli occupation forces fired a barrage of gas bombs at protesters and journalists at the Malaka refugee camp, east of Gaza.

Al Mayadeen correspondent said four Palestinians were injured, one with live bullets and three with gas bombs, as a result of Israeli occupation attacks.

In Pictures: Angry Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli occupation soldiers on the Gaza Strip's eastern border with the 1948-occupied territories during demonstrations against Israel's extreme-right provocative 'Flag March', today. pic.twitter.com/adEHUOfzKW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 18, 2023

Khaled Al-Batsh, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Movement official, told Al Mayadeen, “We assure the Israelis that the battle over Al Quds is still ongoing, and this constitutes an Israeli failure over the past 75 years to enforce a different identity or any sort of sovereignty over Al-Quds.”

Khaled Al-Batsh, member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement, to #AlMayadeen: "We assure the Israelis that the battle over #AlQuds is still ongoing, and this constitutes an Israeli failure over the past 75 years to enforce a different identity or any sort of… https://t.co/hJVCxmQc6w — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 18, 2023

Illegal Israeli settlers organized on Thursday the so-called Israeli “Flag March”, while Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed that Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took part in the provocative march.

Watch: Illegal Israeli colonizers provocatively dance and sing at Bab Al-Amoud plaza in occupied Jerusalem, celebrating Israel's extreme-right provocative 'Flag March', today. pic.twitter.com/k5CqgRaSHN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 18, 2023

The settlers waved Israeli occupation flags and chanted racist slogans in Bab Al-Amoud Square, one of the most famous gates of the Old City, while Palestinians raised the Palestinian flag, in defiance of the provocative march.

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank raised the #Palestinian flag in defiance of the Israeli provocative march.

Israeli police fired a barrage of gas bombs at protesters and journalists at the Malaka refugee camp, east of #Gaza, leading to the injury of a protester.

Israeli… pic.twitter.com/h4ebudJDJZ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 18, 2023

Our correspondent highlighted that illegal Israeli settlers participating in the “Flag March” chanted racist slogans, calling for burning Palestinian villages and cities and forcibly expelling their residents.

In addition, Israeli occupation forces beat many Palestinian citizens and prevented the press from approaching the march’s location, where settlers planned to perform the so-called “Flag Dance”.

Israeli settlers brutally attacked #Palestinians during their provocative "Flag March" as they chanted racist slogans. Israeli occupation forces also assaulted Palestinians who were confronting the provocative march.#Palestine #AlQuds pic.twitter.com/MW9PDF7lTc — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 18, 2023

Israeli settlers celebrated during their “Flag March” while assaulting #Palestinians.



Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank raised the #Palestinian flag in defiance of the Israeli provocative march.



Israeli police fired a barrage of gas bombs at protesters and journalists at… pic.twitter.com/kZ3NnnFoKk— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 18, 2023

Al Mayadeen correspondent said Israeli occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians, including a woman, for the mere reason of raising the Palestinian flag in occupied Al-Quds.

The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, pointed out that the Israeli entity’s mobilization from north to south to provide protection for the so-called “Flag March” reflects the fragility the entity is experiencing at the security level.

In a press statement, Haniyeh said “the Palestinian flag, which flies over our land, consolidates the identity of the homeland and its legitimate owners.”

The Hamas leader affirmed that the chapters of confrontation with the Israeli continue, and the Palestinian people will settle the account with the occupation only when the land of Palestine is liberated.

Haniyeh pointed out that the complete closure of the Old City in Al-Quds reflects the Israeli settlers’ fear of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, stressing that what is happening now illustrates the nature of the struggle, in its religious and national dimensions.

"Israel" will hold its usual Flag March on Thursday, ignoring #Palestinian calls and warnings regarding the provocative event. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/8ceAr7fQns — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 17, 2023

The Palestinian Resistance factions considered the so-called “Flag March” a failed attempt by the Israeli occupation to impose its control over the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for confronting the plans that target the city of Al-Quds and its sanctities.

In a joint statement, the factions stressed that the aggression targeting Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds requires an escalation of Resistance action and a great popular movement to thwart the malicious plans of the occupation.

This year’s march is taking place just days after the Israeli occupation launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of 33 Palestinians, almost a third of whom were children and women.

Read more: ‘Israel’ turns Al-Quds into military barracks amid ‘Flag March’

Related Videos

Special Coverage | The Palestinians’ response to the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem during the Flags March

Special Coverage | Large groups of settlers arrive at Damascus Gate Square

Settlers at the Flags March attack Arab and foreign journalists

Special Coverage | Developments in occupied Jerusalem before the start of the flag march

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade., Axis of al-Quds, Bab al-‘Amoud, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Gaza strip, IOF, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Settler Violence, Itamar Ben Gvir, Jerusalem, Malaka refugee camp, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity, Zonist Flag March |