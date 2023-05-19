Last Hezbollah Raid on Israeli Sites in Southern Lebanon before Liberation in 2000: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 18, 2023

Hezbollah T-54 tank

Mohammad Salami

On May 18, 2000, the Islamic Resistance carried out its last storming attack on the military sites of the Zionist occupation and Lahd militia in southern Lebanon.

The target was Bayada site. At 6:10 a.m. the Resistance fighters started their attack supervised by Hezbollah military commander martyr Imad Mughniyeh.

One of Hezbollah military officer who participated in the attack told al-Manar reporter that Martyr Mughniyeh ordered the Resistance forces to avoid shelling at some houses to shun harming civilians although some enemy troops deployed near those houses and opened fire at the Hezbollah fighters.

The following video shows the operation during which Hezbollah fighters used a T-54 tank in order to prove progress of military capabilities in face of the enemy. One of the fighters also appears to be reading the Holy Book of Quran which reflects the spiritual essence of the Islamic Resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

