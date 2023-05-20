Syrian Victory: Bashar al-Assad in Saudi Arabia

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MAY 18, 2023

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360°

Despite American uproar, President Bashar al-Assad Thursday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the 32nd round of the Arab League Summit. Saudi-Syrian rapprochement represents a new era in Middle Eastern politics and facilitates the rise of an international order based on mutual respect and economic cooperation.

Related Videos

The Syria lion is the star of the summit of Jeddah

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, Saudi Arabia, Syria | Tagged: Arab League, Arab summits, Global war on Syria, Jedda Summit |