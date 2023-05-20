Syrian Victory: Bashar al-Assad in Saudi Arabia

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360°
Despite American uproar, President Bashar al-Assad Thursday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the 32nd round of the Arab League Summit. Saudi-Syrian rapprochement represents a new era in Middle Eastern politics and facilitates the rise of an international order based on mutual respect and economic cooperation.
