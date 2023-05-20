Syrian Victory: Bashar al-Assad in Saudi Arabia

Posted on May 20, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° 

Despite American uproar, President Bashar al-Assad Thursday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the 32nd round of the Arab League Summit. Saudi-Syrian rapprochement represents a new era in Middle Eastern politics and facilitates the rise of an international order based on mutual respect and economic cooperation.

Related Videos

The Syria lion is the star of the summit of Jeddah

Related Articles

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, Saudi Arabia, Syria | Tagged: , , , |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 20, 2023 at 12:55 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: