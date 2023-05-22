Al-Manar English Website is Live Blogging on Hezbollah Military Drill in South Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 21, 2023

Hezbollah launched a military drill in South Lebanon on Sunday, drawing the presence of local, regional, and international media personnel.

The itinerary included a visit to a resistance camp and participation in a live weapons military exercise, showcasing Hezbollah’s military strength on the commemoration of the May 25, 2000 Resistance and Liberation Day.

As the organizers prepared for the tour, South Lebanon was inundated with Israeli drones surveilling the area.

During the military drill, Hezbollah executed a remarkable maneuver, showcasing their combat capabilities. In a daring display, their fighters successfully captured an enemy military vehicle, demonstrating their tactical prowess. Explosive-laden UAVs targeted potential Israeli targets in the drill venue.

The drill included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on Israeli outposts in any future battle, when Hezbollah fighters could invade the Galilee in occupied Palestine. The resistance fighters showed valiant military skills using both light and heavy weapons in a breathtaking exercise.

With the call of “O Sahib Zaman” (Imam Mahdi A.S.), the exercises started showcasing the “Personal Defense” parade. Then, several drones were deployed to the “Drone offensive.”

Adding to the spectacle, a parade of motorbikes filled the air, with each bike carrying two fighters. In a well-coordinated ballet of battle, the fighter positioned at the rear would swiftly disembark, engaging in a fierce exchange of gunfire before smoothly rejoining the moving motorcycle. The seamless execution highlighted their exceptional training and proficiency.

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine arrived at the event post asserting the resistance prowess and readiness to any Israeli stupidity. “Martyred Leader Imad Moughnieh had never been a terrorist, he’s a resistance leader and will remain so,” Safieddine said on Moughnieh whose posters were filling the place. His eminence indicated that Hezbollah is on alert and fully ready to engage in any future battle.

“If the Israeli enemy tries to attack us, they will be showered with precision-guided missiles that they could never retaliate,” Sayyed Safieddine said.

Journalists on the ground expressed their awe, describing the military parade as an unparalleled spectacle. “It’s an unprecedented, enthralling military parade I have ever seen in my life,” a journalist said from the drill post, which was a previous Israeli outpost before it was liberated in May 2000.

Al-Manar English Website’s correspondent, Areej Fatima Al-Husseini, asked one of the attendees, Nicholas Blanford, a British freelance journalist who specializes on Hezbollah news since 1990s and resides in Lebanon since 1994 (thus witnessing May 2000 liberation), about the maneuver, he answered:

Now, Hezbollah is organizing a tour to Mleeta site which will end with a musical performance for Lebanese singer, Ali Al-Attar.

Hezbollah extended invitations to media outlets, offering them the opportunity to participate in the event. The invitation read, “In honor of Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25, Hezbollah’s Media Relations cordially invite you to join the media tour of one of the resistance camps in the south and witness a military maneuver demonstrating the resistance’s commitment to defending Lebanon.”

