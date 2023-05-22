IOF Kill 3 Palestinian Young Men in Raid on Refugee Camp in Occupied West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 22, 2023

In the early hours of Monday, the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, northern West Bank, was stormed by Israeli occupation forces where they opened fire on Palestinians resulting in the death of three individuals.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyrs as Fathi Jihad Rizq, 30, Abdullah Yousef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammad Bilal Zeitoun, 32.

lsraeli occupation forces kill three Palestinians, injure some others and blow up a number of houses during a military raid in Balata camp, Nablus. pic.twitter.com/iDRufL1GBO — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 22, 2023

In addition, many others were wounded. State-run Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the occupation forces performed searches and ransacked dozens of homes in the camp whilst creating violent confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

lsraeli occupation forces raid Balata camp, Nablus. pic.twitter.com/ria46WEbSG — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 22, 2023

There was also the report of an explosion inside the house of the Abu Shalal family that resulted in injuries to two children and significant damage to neighboring houses.

Security camera footage shows how lsraeli occupation forces directly shot an unarmed Palestinian young man in Nablus earlier today during a military raid. pic.twitter.com/TVznqgIdLQ — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 22, 2023

Furthermore, emergency ambulance crews were reportedly prevented from reaching the injured individuals. The Nablus Battalion – Balata Groups announced that its Resistance fighters had clashed with the Israeli occupation forces in multiple areas causing substantial damage.

lsraeli occupation forces prevent Palestinian paramedics from attending to the injured in Balata camp, Nablus. pic.twitter.com/x4XRfuDkuc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 22, 2023

The situation escalated when the Israeli regime launched a series of airstrikes against Gaza on May 9, resulting in dozens of martyrs. This marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the Israeli regime since a 10-day war in 2021.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar English Website)

