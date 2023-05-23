Exclusive Interviews: Hezbollah Wargames in Foreign Media Eyes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 22, 2023

Part of maneuver held by Hezbollah in south Lebanon (May 21, 2023).

Areej Fatima Al-Husseini

Days ahead of the 23rd anniversary of south Lebanon liberation from Israeli occupation, Hezbollah held a large-scale wargames, demonstrating its full readiness to defeat any Israeli folly.

Since the early hours of Sunday, journalists have been preparing to cover the historic event with its strategic and military implications, especially since Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah voiced the Lebanese resistance’s full readiness to support the Palestinian people in confronting the Zionist entity’s repeated attacks.

Attendees included news agencies, television media outlets, news websites, and photographers of diverse affiliations and viewpoints. The participation of international and Western journalists was noteworthy.

Al-Manar website correspondent spoke with some of these journalists.

Nicholas Blanford: “Very Impressive Performance”

During the maneuver, Hezbollah fighters simulated a possible storming of an Israeli settlement in the former Bir Kallab site, which was well-known for being one of the most formidable sets for the Zionist army and its allies.

Al-Manar English Website spoke to one of the most prominent present journalists in the exercise, Nicholas Blanford. We questioned the journalist, who resided in Lebanon since 1994, about the significance of the setting.

When asked about the Israeli reaction to this symbolic maneuver, Blanford remarked:

American freelance journalist Hanna Davis was there for the wargames. She took plenty of photographs and videos, showing how engaged she was in what she was observing.

Before the drill began, we asked Ms. Hanna about her expectations, and she replied:

#Hezbollah — considered the world’s most powerful non-state actor —shows off forces and arsenal to hundreds of media reps in southern #Lebanon today pic.twitter.com/A5A7nD3FTL — Hanna Davis (@hannadavis341) May 21, 2023 After the parade ended, we interviewed Lebanese political activist Ali Yehya about the drill’s relevance, particularly in light of Israel’s recent aggression on Gaza.

On the contrary, a British freelance journalist declined to speak to our website, citing his concern about looking in a false form and saying he “would appear as a hostage.” Likewise, other German and Spanish journalists refused to speak to Al-Manar, claiming this would be against their agencies’ policies.

In a nutshell, twenty-three years after the Zionist entity disgracefully expelled the Lebanese territories, Hezbollah has grown into a potent organization that has caught the attention of both worldwide and regional media outlets.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

