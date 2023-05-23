Sanaa officials call out Western project to divide Yemen

By Al Mayadeen English
The head of the Sanaa government, Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor, says the West and “Israel” are pushing for a project to divide Yemen as people in Yemen celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Yemen’s Unity.
The head of the Sanaa government, Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor discussed a “Zionist, American, and Western” project that is conspiring against Yemeni unity, as he spoke to Al-Mayadeen.
Bin Habtoor said that this project has garnered the backing of the majority of the Gulf Cooperation Council which has led an 8-year war on Yemen.
During the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the national day for Yemeni unity, the Yemeni official affirmed that “The Western project wants to fragment the Yemeni cohesion,” and partition the country as was the case previously. Bin Habtoor added that the project could be traced back to 1994 and is a renewal of old plots.
“Sanaa rejected the American project from its inception, but rather fought this project for eight years and will continue to do so,” the head of government underlined.
Bin Habtoor expressed his faith in the Yemeni people who have previously resisted Western plans to divide the country.
He also expressed concerns that the Hadramout governorate which is rich in raw materials, could fall prey to Saudi Arabia.
“Hadramout governorate is one of the important regions in Yemen, first because of its wide geography and historical heritage, as well as its location and economic position,” the official added.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, echoed Bin Habtoors statements by saying, “Yemeni unity should not be a matter of disagreement or conflict, but rather it should remain greater than all persons and parties, and greater than all differences and conflicts.”
Al-Mashat added, “Our country is exposed to plots and suspicious projects that seek to undermine it, through further dismantling and fragmentation.”
Al-Mashat highlighted the importance of Unity Day which resembles the only safe path for a solution to the situation in Yemen. He also stressed that unity is embedded within the destinies of people and “a voice that does not leave the conscience of the nation,” regardless of the nature of the ongoing conflict.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- President Al-Mashat delivers an important speech this evening on the occasion of the 33rd National Day of the Republic of Yemen
- The acting governor of Al-Dhalea: The Yemeni people will stand up to all conspiracies , will preserve national unity
- Shabwa Governor: Those Who Adopt Projects To Divide Yemen In Favor Of The Occupier Represent Only Themselves
- The Cry ( Sarkhah) anniversary matked by activities and events
Filed under: Uncategorized, Yemen | Tagged: Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor, Mahdi al-Mashat, Sanaa, UK Sponsors the War on Yemen |
Reblogged this on penelopap.