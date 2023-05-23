Sheikh Qassem: Objections Voiced by Some Lebanese Parties to Hezbollah Maneuvers are Useless

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated the Islamic Resistance military drill is unprecedented and sends a message of deterrence as well as readiness to confront any Zionist aggression and defend Lebanon.
Addressing a political seminar in Southern Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation Day, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah called for neglecting the objections to the maneuvers voiced by some Lebanese parties
Sheikh Qassem described such objections as meaningless, adding that those parties have never defended the resistance even during the era of the Zionist occupation.
His eminence stressed that Resistance uses weaponry in order to defend Lebanon and prevent its return to the epoch of weakness, adding that the popular representation secures Hezbollah political participation in the state.
On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the constitutional considerations govern the presidential elections, calling on the various Lebanese parties to settle their nominations.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
