Palestinian Resistance rockets homemade: PIJ’s Nakhaleh

23 May 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian Resistance is able to strike any Israeli settlement is wants to using its homemade rockets, PIJ chief Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh said.

The rocket that hit “Tel Aviv” and reached occupied Al-Quds during Operation Avenging the Free has a range that covers all of occupied Palestine, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh, said Tuesday.

“The rocket that struck Tel Aviv and reached Al-Quds […] is the brainchild of the experienced specialists working in Al-Quds Brigades,” the PIJ’s military wing, Al-Nakhaleh said.

Al-Nakhalah said Friday that “Tel Aviv” and other settlements of the Zionist entity “are within the range of our rockets and the bullets of our fighters.”

During a speech at the festival commemorating the martyrs of Operation Avenging the Free in the city of Saida, south Lebanon, Al-Nakhalah said, “We meet today to honor a great group of martyrs and leaders who were killed in the treacherous aggression and to honor the two martyrs, Commander Khader Adnan and Commander Ali Al-Aswad, and everyone who ascended to martyrdom in Operation Avenging the Free.”

“The martyrdom of the commanders of Al-Quds Brigades did not cause any disruption in the movement’s military structure,” the PIJ chief underlined.

“The deputies of the slain commanders assumed responsibility immediately after the martyrdom,” the Palestinian Resistance leader revealed.

“The Islamic Jihad movement in the last battle was in a better position than any previous battles,” he told a press conference.

Furthermore, he threatened to “bomb the heart of the Zionist entity and its cities if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dares to target Islamic Jihad commanders in other areas.”

Commenting on the Israeli occupation’s provocative Flag March, Al-Nakhaleh underlined that the Israeli occupation’s actions must be dealt with, stressing that “Al-Quds is an occupied city, and we must resist and fight for its liberation.”

He also commented on the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement deal, saying it brought the region back to its natural status quo, adding that there would be positive repercussions for the Palestinian cause.

“Iran’s support for the Palestinian Resistance is unconditional. We do not have oil or military bases to offer them,” he said, adding that normalization was a great treason, and the Arab people are required to aid the Palestinian people in their steadfastness and Resistance.

In the wake of the Palestinian resistance declaring its victory in Operation Avenging the Free, Al-Nakhalah thanked all those who stood by the resistance, “led by the Islamic Republic in Iran, Hezbollah, and our brothers in Egypt and Qatar.”

Al-Nakhalah pointed out that despite “all the difficult circumstances and the imbalance of military power in favor of the enemy, our people are still fighting,” adding, “We have steadfastly and patiently fought major battles in defense of our identity and adherence to our rights, and our cause has remained alive.”

The PIJ chief considered that the occupation wanted to cast a shadow “over our cause with politics and wars, but today we stand stronger and more determined to adhere to our rights and Al-Quds.”

The Israeli occupation launched a five-day aggression against the Gaza Strip earlier in May, targeting residential houses in the north, center, and south of the Strip.

In retaliation, Al-Quds Brigades and the Palestinian Resistance factions launched Operation Avenging the Free, in which it fired advanced rockets and missiles that bypassed the Iron Dome and targeted several Israeli settlements, occupied cities, and occupation sites.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed in the aggression rose to 33 martyrs, including six children and three women, and 147 people were wounded.

