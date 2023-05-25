Al-Khiam Detention Center: Scenes of Torture That Beat Hollywood’s!

Posted on May 25, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

May 25, 2023

Designed by Al-Ahed News

Filed under: "Israel", Lebanon | Tagged: , , , |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 25, 2023 at 4:16 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: